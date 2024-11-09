Volkswagen revives iconic minibus with all-new electric features and impressive range: 'It's ... nostalgic like the original'

The old Volkswagen vans are synonymous with nostalgia — or perhaps adventure.

A common vehicle for the traveler — a "hippie van" as most would describe — the Type 2 microbus is timeless. The German automobile manufacturer reimagined the classic microbus and produced the ID.Buzz EV, a fully electric van with all-wheel drive and a range of up to 234 miles.

One might call it a far-out step toward sustainability.

Combining the sentiment of the old VW bus with modern vehicle needs was "a heavy lift," per Car and Driver. The car-dedicated magazine got to take the ID.Buzz for a test drive and shared the pros and cons of the ride.

The exterior is quite the sight — "stylish," according to the mag. While the test-driver liked the spacious interior, the highway range and brake pedals left much to be desired. The price might be a sticking point for the modern-day driver as well, as it starts at $61,545.

Auto Focus gave an in-depth tour of the new VW bus on YouTube. With over 1.5 million views and over 5,000 comments, people were really excited to see what the car looks like from the driver's seat and how spacious it really is on the inside. Who doesn't love a beautiful sun roof?

The movement toward electric vehicles is important given the environmental impact of tailpipe pollution from gas-powered cars. Even though lithium mining — which is necessary for manufacturing rechargeable batteries — can have a negative impact on the environment, studies have shown that EVs still have a smaller carbon footprint than their gas-powered counterparts.

What's more, consumers have been able to save money on fuel and routine maintenance by making the switch to an EV.

By comparison, other electric vehicles offer a longer range than the ID.Buzz — for instance, the Chevy Silverado and Mercedes-Benz EQS can each last 400 miles, while the Tesla Model S can hit 320 miles before needing a charge.

While clearly functional, critics of the ID.Buzz relish its promise of a greener future but note that it feels somewhat detached from what made the Type 2 a cultural staple — a rebellious spirit from coast to coast.

"This video really made me love it!" A YouTube commenter wrote. "It's aesthetically 'pretty' and nostalgic like the original and not so 'typical' looking like other vans on the market."

Maybe the ID.Buzz isn't for you, but if you're still wanting to make the move to an EV, check out our guide to making your next car an EV.

