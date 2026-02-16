Europe has been eagerly awaiting a version of Hyundai's futuristic Staria camper van since the vehicle debuted in South Korea in 2021.

According to New Atlas, Hyundai has now revealed its concepts for the model's entry into the European market at the 2026 CMT camper and travel show in Germany.

Photo Credit: Hyundai



Best of all, the company said that if it decides to go ahead with the European-market version, it will be built on the Staria Electric, which premiered at the 2026 Brussels Motor Show.

Hyundai believes that this Staria will meet not only Europe's push for electric mobility but also a growing demand for vehicles that can comfortably travel long distances while remaining practical for everyday use.

The base electric Staria version will offer an 84-kilowatt-hour battery pack, providing approximately 249 miles of driving range and a 215-horsepower front-wheel-drive motor.

This driving range, along with Hyundai's fast-charging architecture (an estimated 20-minute charging time), would save Staria owners an immense amount of money that would have gone towards gas, while also releasing people from the need to spend a ton of time at charging stations.

Those using the vehicle for everyday travel could save even more by charging their Staria at home, which is far cheaper than public charging and can provide huge annual savings.

Qmerit is an excellent tool for those interested in installing a Level 2 EV charger at home, as it offers free, instant installation estimates.

Even better, homeowners with solar panels can increase these savings. Charging with power generated by the technology is one of the least expensive ways to refuel an EV.

TCD's Solar Explorer can assist homeowners ready to install domestic solar panels by connecting them with vetted installers, curating competitive bids, and helping them save up to $10,000 on installation.

Likewise, EnergySage offers similar services and provides information on available local incentives.

Other than fast-charging and the ability to go long distances on a single charge, the Hyundai Staria could offer two folding tables for meals (one inside and one outside), a pop-up roof that provides extra sleeping space, a small kitchen area with a sink and refrigerator, a smart home-like control center, an outdoor shower, a shore power hookup, and swivel cab seats. The concept model also allows for 520 watts of solar charging.

Hyundai is collecting feedback from visitors at the CMT show to help the company decide whether to move forward with production of the Staria van.

It's unclear when or if it might finally arrive in European markets, but the concept is certainly exciting.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.