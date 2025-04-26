Automaker reveals polarizing EV concept with unexpected silhouette and astounding range: 'I'm even more sold now'

There's speculation it could receive the larger 84 kilowatt-hour battery recently introduced in other Hyundai and Kia EVs.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 has turned heads with its unique, futuristic design. While its bold looks aren't for everyone, the automaker isn't backing down. Instead, the company has given the beloved Ioniq a new style while potentially boosting its already impressive driving range.

Car experts were excited to have a first look at the electric vehicle at the Seoul Mobility Show. The updated Ioniq features several sleek design tweaks. As highlighted in a video tour by TFLEV, the front end appears wider and smoother, incorporating ultra-thin LED headlights.

Perhaps the most significant change is on the back, where the previous double-deck wing spoiler has been replaced with a more subtle, vintage duckbill spoiler. The shape gives it, as InsideEVs noted, "classic Porsche 911 vibes. … I'm even more sold now."

While powertrain specifics haven't been announced for the U.S. market, there's speculation it could receive the larger 84 kilowatt-hour battery recently introduced in other Hyundai and Kia EVs. The current Ioniq 6 already achieves up to 361 miles of Environmental Protection Agency-rated range with its 77.4 kWh battery.

Combining the refined aerodynamics with a bigger battery could push the 2026 model close to, or even past, an astounding 400 miles on a single charge. A sportier N line trim, borrowing cues from the performance-focused Ioniq 5 N, was also previewed.

For car buyers thinking of making the switch to electric, this updated Ioniq touts several advantages.

Besides the incredible range, drivers benefit from significant fuel savings compared to gasoline cars and drastically reduced maintenance costs with no fluid or oil changes. EVs also offer a quiet, smooth ride with instant acceleration and zero tailpipe pollution, which means cleaner air in our communities.

While EV battery production does have an environmental impact, studies show it's quickly offset by the lack of daily pollution from burning gasoline — a Tesla Model 3, for instance, becomes cleaner than a comparable gas car after just 13,500 miles.

According to the International Energy Agency, about 30 million tons of minerals are needed annually for EV batteries and other technology key to the clean energy transition. This figure is far less than the 16.5 billion tons of dirty energy sources taken from the earth each year.

The first look at the new Ioniq generated positive buzz.

MotorTrend noted that "extra accessory and window switches" on the driver's side was "a welcome change. … Less hand movement … mak[es] it not only more comfortable but also safer."

The host, Tommy Mica, described the Korean-market model primarily as "a design refresh" but acknowledged the possibility for significant battery upgrades.

If this sleeker, potentially longer-range Ioniq 6 makes it to the United States, it will represent a compelling evolution for an already strong electric sedan.

