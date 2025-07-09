  • Tech Tech

Hyundai transforms popular EV model into high-speed monster for iconic mountain race — here's what happened in the 'Race to the Clouds'

The race is notoriously difficult.

by Daysia Tolentino
"The race is notoriously difficult."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Hyundai unleashed an epic race-worthy version of its Ioniq 5 N electric vehicle on the tough terrain of Pikes Peak.

The company teamed up with Evasive Motorsports which documented the experience on Instagram to take part in the 103rd Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. 

Electric vehicles have become a regular presence at the historic mountain race, with the Evasive team previously using a Tesla Model 3, according to MotorTrend

Evasive driver Robert Walker won first place in the Exhibition division of the race with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and ranked 15th overall. 

This was a successful year for electric vehicles in the hill climb. Another EV, the Ford Super Mustang Mach-E, smoked the competition in the Pikes Peak Open division and placed second overall, according to Electrek

The so-called "Race to the Clouds" is notoriously difficult, starting at an elevation of 9,390 feet and finishing at 14,115 feet. This year's race was shortened to the checkpoint at Glen Cove, which sits at 11,440 feet, because of inclement weather.

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

EVs are a good option for races like these because they are not affected by altitude changes like cars fueled by dirty energy

Internal combustion engines become less efficient at such high elevations because the air is thinner, requiring more gas to continue running at the same intensity as normal. This drains gas tanks quickly, which is an important consideration for any driver taking a car up that high.

For regular consumers, it's also smarter for your wallet and the planet if you choose an electric vehicle. It can save you up to $1,500 per year on gas and maintenance while reducing the amount of air pollution you put out while driving. 

You can further save on at-home EV charging expenses by switching to solar energy in your home. 
Not only does solar save you money on utilities in the long run, but it also reduces your environmental impact. It can be intimidating to start the process of installing solar panels, but EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers, which can save you thousands.

If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

Cost 💰

Battery range 🔋

Power and speed 💪

The way it looks 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x