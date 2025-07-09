Hyundai transforms popular EV model into high-speed monster for iconic mountain race — here's what happened in the 'Race to the Clouds'

Hyundai unleashed an epic race-worthy version of its Ioniq 5 N electric vehicle on the tough terrain of Pikes Peak.

The company teamed up with Evasive Motorsports — which documented the experience on Instagram — to take part in the 103rd Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

Electric vehicles have become a regular presence at the historic mountain race, with the Evasive team previously using a Tesla Model 3, according to MotorTrend.

Evasive driver Robert Walker won first place in the Exhibition division of the race with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and ranked 15th overall.

This was a successful year for electric vehicles in the hill climb. Another EV, the Ford Super Mustang Mach-E, smoked the competition in the Pikes Peak Open division and placed second overall, according to Electrek.

The so-called "Race to the Clouds" is notoriously difficult, starting at an elevation of 9,390 feet and finishing at 14,115 feet. This year's race was shortened to the checkpoint at Glen Cove, which sits at 11,440 feet, because of inclement weather.

EVs are a good option for races like these because they are not affected by altitude changes like cars fueled by dirty energy.

Internal combustion engines become less efficient at such high elevations because the air is thinner, requiring more gas to continue running at the same intensity as normal. This drains gas tanks quickly, which is an important consideration for any driver taking a car up that high.

For regular consumers, it's also smarter for your wallet and the planet if you choose an electric vehicle. It can save you up to $1,500 per year on gas and maintenance while reducing the amount of air pollution you put out while driving.

You can further save on at-home EV charging expenses by switching to solar energy in your home.

Not only does solar save you money on utilities in the long run, but it also reduces your environmental impact. It can be intimidating to start the process of installing solar panels, but EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers, which can save you thousands.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.