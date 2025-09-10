Hyundai sparks hype for new model with unexpected retro attraction: 'Unique'

Hyundai Motor Company is appealing to the younger generation with its INSTEROID retro arcade game, based on its new electric vehicle, at this year's gamescom.

Hyundai brought its compact electric INSTER vehicle to the German video games trade fair, which took place in August. The company displayed the concept car alongside retro arcade consoles programmed with the INSTEROID game.

INSTEROID features the new electric car as the main character. Players must complete mazes, avoid villains, and collect points. Top players got their likenesses turned into in-game characters. Meanwhile, those who don't game could check out the fun features of the concept car, including a BeatHouse sound system.

This activation was a unique way to demonstrate the capabilities of Hyundai's INSTER. It's a fresh new way to attract the younger generation to electric vehicles.

"At gamescom, we're delivering a unique brand experience that bridges mobility and gaming for digital natives," Sungwon Jee, senior vice president and global chief marketing officer of Hyundai Motor, told Clean Technica. "Gaming has become a vital part of everyday digital culture for younger audiences, offering a highly immersive and interactive platform that drives active participation and brand engagement."

When drivers switch to EVs, they can save up to $1,500 per year on gas and maintenance costs while curbing harmful pollution. It's a win for your wallet, the environment, and even your health. Air pollution caused by dirty energy can impact your heart, respiratory, and cognitive health.

EV owners can further enhance their savings by installing solar panels. Solar energy can reduce charging costs in the long run. EnergySage is a TCD-vetted source for comparing quotes and assessing your solar options. EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Social media users seemed enthusiastic about the INSTER and shared their hopes for the new EV. One YouTuber, Petrol Ped, filmed a tour of the concept car and its sleek features.

"At the moment, the details of the design are more aesthetic than the actual battery or motor or performance, but hopefully the performance will match the looks," Petrol Ped said.

On Instagram, users shared their praise for the INSTEROID game and the EV model.

"Yesssss make it a cup series, I wanna pilot this thing!!!" one person wrote.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.