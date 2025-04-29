Scientists expose major flaw threatening futuristic fuel systems: 'One failure is too many'

Scientists have made a breakthrough that could lead to wider acceptance of hydrogen fuel as a viable fuel source in the near future. According to a post on Tech Xplore, researchers at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada have discovered a way to better understand how hydrogen weakens the steel pipes used to transport it.

Hydrogen is a promising clean energy source as the world moves toward a cleaner future, but for that to come true, we'll need to be able to safely transport large quantities of it. When hydrogen atoms enter a steel pipe, they spread throughout the steel's microstructure and can cause it to become brittle, making it more likely to develop cracks, which in turn make the pipe more susceptible to leaks.

To gain a better understanding of the problem, researcher Tonye Jack, a Ph.D. candidate in USask's department of mechanical engineering, captured a 3D view of the cracks formed in various steels using the Canadian Light Source research institute. This provided better detail than the two-dimensional techniques previously used.

It provided Jack and his colleagues with two important takeaways. First, the microstructure of the steel plays a major role in how much hydrogen it absorbs and how that hydrogen is distributed. Second, if hydrogen enters the steel while the pipeline is already in service, it causes more damage than if it is introduced during the manufacturing process.

According to Jack, a failure in the steel is largely due to how much hydrogen is retained and where it accumulates.

The researchers' findings will help manufacturers refine the process and design steel piping that is more resistant to hydrogen, thereby decreasing the chances of cracking that could lead to leaks.

"We tend to look at this as one failure is too many because of their economic importance," Jack said. "But the bigger concern is environmental, as pipeline failures can have devastating consequences."

More reliable pipelines with a lower chance of failure could increase the use of hydrogen as a clean fuel source. There are currently only about 1,600 miles of hydrogen pipelines operating in the U.S. That's relatively few compared to the millions of miles of pipelines that currently transport dirty energy sources like oil and natural gas.

Hydrogen is one of the cleanest sources of energy around. When it's burned, rather than creating planet-warming pollution, it only produces water vapor.

Hydrogen is already being used to power high-speed trains, superyachts, cranes, garbage trucks, and planes, but certain factors like the high cost of production and lack of infrastructure are hindering its widespread use. This breakthrough by Jack and his colleagues could knock down one of those roadblocks.

