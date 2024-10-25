  • Tech Tech

Novel study suggests unconventional method for storing energy in lakes and reservoirs: 'Abundant and cheap'

by Noah Jampol
Photo Credit: iStock

A new study explores an unconventional solution to hydrogen storage that could help pave the way for green hydrogen as a widespread energy source.

Nature Communications published the study conducted by researchers at Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. In it, they explored storing hydrogen in existing pipes located in lakes and reservoirs.

Hydrogen storage is a challenge holding back the development of the hydrogen economy. Right now, a couple of the top solutions are salt caverns and depleted natural gas reservoirs. Those require unique geological formations and prevent the scalability of storage in most regions.

Underwater compressed gas energy storage is another proposed solution. The researchers note that storage has proved to be "unreliable in a harsh and complicated marine environment."

The study authors' inventive idea is to broaden hydrogen storage by tapping into high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes that they'd fill with gravel. One huge benefit of this approach is that these pipes are already widely present at the bottom of lakes and reservoirs, which would greatly reduce costs and geological challenges.

Without going too deep into the weeds, HDPE pipes provide a potentially robust solution, as they are designed to contend with high underwater pressure.

As Tech Xplore notes, the material is "highly durable, and it is also resistant to corrosion and degradation." Adding the gravel supports the pipes and ensures that water currents won't affect stability.

In the study's proposal, hydrogen would be injected into the top of the pipes. Operators would use pressure-relief valves to keep hydrogen pressure constant even as water levels change. Since hydrogen is insoluble in water, it doesn't threaten wildlife and has minimal impact on the environment when released.

Storing in lakes and reservoirs "is competitive with other large-scale hydrogen storage options," the research found.

That's encouraging, as hydrogen power is an exciting potential solution to our energy challenges. The energy method releases water vapors instead of harmful planet-heating pollution when used in a fuel cell. That cuts down on dirty energy that is released when burning fossil fuels.

Green hydrogen is especially appealing for pairing clean energy sources with a pollution-free process. Cleanly manufacturing hydrogen energy is another challenge scientists are taking on.

One of the study's authors, Dr. Julian David Hunt, says the biggest challenge of storing in lakes and reservoirs will be the lack of data surrounding the underwater depth of the surrounding waters and ocean floors.

"The main issue is the lack of bathymetric data of lakes and reservoirs," Dr. Hunt told Tech Xplore.

Hunt also noted that, when it came to environmental impact, the large pipelines that do exist "could disrupt the fauna and flora at the bottom."

While further work will be needed to address issues like those, the study points to a tantalizing solution for what they describe as "abundant and cheap" hydrogen storage to support a future green hydrogen economy.

