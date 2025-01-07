Researchers celebrate trial of futuristic fuel source production: '[This] milestone validates the technology'

"Taking a new technology out of the lab and into the field can highlight unforeseen challenges."

Energy experts in Australia aren't letting good heat go to waste. In fact, they are collecting excess warmth from steelmaking to create hydrogen fuel, according to a news release from the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, the country's science agency.

The results of CSIRO's successful 1,000-hour trial at BlueScope's Port Kembla Steelworks in New South Wales could be the vanguard for a novel, scalable approach to making the gas, heralded by its champions as a possible cleaner fuel of the future.

The Aussie method is special because it improves on electrolysis, which splits hydrogen from water using — ideally renewable — electricity. The gas is commonly made using a process that requires fossil fuels, all according to U.S. government information.

The latter point is the barb most often cited by detractors as to why hydrogen fuel is not a serious climate solution unless fully produced with renewable energy (which could instead be used to power other needs unless there is a surplus of it).

CSIRO's technique, called tubular solid oxide electrolysis, uses waste heat in the form of steam in conjunction with electricity to make hydrogen, reducing the amount of electricity needed, according to CSIRO.

Hadean Energy, an Aussie spinoff company geared to commercialize the tech, explained on its website that a ceramic cell splits "heated steam molecules into hydrogen and oxygen."

"Since electricity takes up the lion's share of variable production costs for renewable hydrogen, a substantial reduction in the electricity required (up to 30%) for hydrogen production could be a gamechanger for the nascent hydrogen industry," Sarb Giddey, senior principal research scientist and group leader, said in the news release.

The trial is the first step in vetting the innovation's long-term durability and scalability. Hadean's next goal is a large-scale industrial pilot project, per CSIRO.

"Taking a new technology out of the lab and into the field can highlight unforeseen challenges, so we are delighted to see that our technology is meeting the performance requirements in terms of hydrogen production, electrical efficiency, and reliability," Giddey said in the news release.

Hydrogen power is becoming a common focus in labs around the world, with ships, planes, and cranes among machines set to be powered by the gas. Experts elsewhere are developing unique ways to make the fuel, including using soda cans and seawater.

It can be an important contributor to limiting production of heat-trapping air pollution, which is linked by NASA to an increased risk for severe weather. The droughts, floods, and other calamities are impacting even our insurance coverages and premiums.

While hydrogen is a promising alternative to fossil fuels, it isn't without critics. Sierra Club noted that nitrogen oxide is emitted when the gas is combusted, to power a turbine, for example. Nitrogen oxide can be harmful to human health when inhaled, as reported by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

But when used in a fuel cell, the club added that only heat and water vapor are byproducts.

A cleaner production method combined with pollution-free use could be key to ushering in wide-scale hydrogen use. The innovation from Australia is poised to be part of the answer.

"The 1,000-hour milestone validates the technology in a real-world industrial setting, increasing the technology readiness level to prepare for commercialization," Hadean CEO Chris Rowland said in the news release.

