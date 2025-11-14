Railway company unveils futuristic train set to transform scenic route: 'We are very pleased'

A railway company in Sicily just ordered two hydrogen-powered trains that will carry passengers through one of Italy's most scenic routes, reported Railway Technology.

Ferrovia Circumetnea signed a contract with Swiss manufacturer Stadler this October to order the pollution-free trains, which will run from Paternò to Randazzo on a line that winds near the famous Mount Etna. The agreement allows for 13 more trains to be added later if the initial pair succeeds.

Hydrogen trains emit zero tailpipe pollution, as they run on cells that generate electricity by combining hydrogen with oxygen. Water vapor is the sole output. Passengers riding through Sicily's natural landscapes breathe cleaner air during their journey and enjoy quieter operation than diesel engines provide.

Each train holds 147 people, with seating for 87. The design includes step-free boarding for wheelchairs, a bathroom meeting full accessibility requirements, and room for bicycles or baby carriages. Stadler will build them at its Swiss production site, with work scheduled to finish in time for service to start on the route.

The move away from diesel helps Sicily transition toward cleaner transportation. Cities and regional governments save money over time because hydrogen trains need less maintenance than diesel models and eliminate fuel costs as hydrogen production grows. Passengers gain from reduced noise and air pollution during their commutes.

Outside of personal advantages, these trains cut air pollution while protecting local ecosystems from diesel exhaust.

"We are very pleased to be building the first two hydrogen-powered narrow-gauge trains for Sicily," said Maurizio Oberti, Stadler's Sales and Marketing Director Italy.

"The trains ordered by FCE will contribute to the decarbonisation of Italian rail transport in a new region, further expanding Stadler's presence on the Italian market. We thank FCE for the trust placed in us and for being part of the Italian Green Technology Team."

