Developer unveils plans for game-changing train that could set the future standard for transportation — and you can hop on this year

This massive investment in high-speed rail is a positive development for the country and our planet.

Indian Railways has announced plans to build a hydrogen train, Construction World reported. According to Anil Kumar Khandelwal, a member of the country's railway board, the first such train will be launched this year with 50 total hydrogen trains coming by 2047.

The project is part of India's push to expand its planet-friendly high-speed rail system. The country is investing massive amounts of money — around $82 billion over the next decade — as it plans to add about 31,000 miles of track while also replacing old tracks to accommodate new, faster trains.

While China's 28,000 miles of high-speed rail is currently the envy of the rest of the world, India is clearly planning to give them a run for their money while investing in emerging technologies.

A small handful of hydrogen-powered trains already exist globally — including a few in California. However, these trains are somewhat controversial, as critics worry that using hydrogen fuel for ground transport that could just as easily be powered by electricity will drive up the prices for other industries that need it more — mainly, aviation and shipping, where there is no electric alternative.

"Hydrogen should be kept for the sectors for which there is really no alternative," James Dixon, an engineer and transportation lecturer at the University of Strathclyde in Scotland, told Canary Media.

Brian Yanity of the Rail Passenger Association of California and Nevada told Canary that he believes the hydrogen rail initiatives are a ​"greenwashing" tactic by dirty energy companies, as most hydrogen fuel is actually made using dirty energy sources.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Hydrogen debate aside, India's massive investment in high-speed rail is a positive development for the country and our planet (despite the fact that they unceremoniously stole a bunch of farmers' land to build the tracks). Data has shown that high-speed rail is by far the most planet-friendly form of long-distance travel, creating less planet-overheating air pollution per passenger than either cars or airplanes.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.