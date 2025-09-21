Officials unveil futuristic train set to reshape public transport: 'Not just a technological leap, but a historic shift'

In a landmark moment for sustainable transit, India's railways are about to launch their very first hydrogen-powered passenger train in Haryana, a state near New Delhi.

Supported by a roughly $15.4 million project, the eight-car train uses a 1,600-horsepower hydrogen engine, as opposed to diesel, according to Metro Rail Today. The trial-tested train can carry more than 2,600 passengers during its two daily round trips between the cities of Jind and Sonipat.

India's Ministry of Railways emphasized on X that this project is not just a technical experiment but "a landmark that showcases India's rise as a technological powerhouse."

Governments and engineers are excited because hydrogen fuel cells produce only water vapor and heat instead of soot or temperature-raising carbon dioxide. On this train, oxygen and on-board hydrogen combine to generate electricity with no toxic exhaust.

That means far fewer greenhouse gases and dirty energy along the entire route. In fact, hydrogen trains produce almost zero local pollution, unlike diesel locomotives, and are exceptionally quiet.

For everyday travelers, the benefits are real. Passengers can look forward to smoother, quieter rides that feel more like modern metro service than a chugging locomotive. That serenity comes with cleaner air at stations and along the tracks, which is an enormous benefit for public health.

Additionally, improved public transit encourages commuters to leave their cars behind, which eases highway congestion.

The new train's debut follows global moves toward cleaner transit. For example, California has invested over $407 million in zero-emission buses and rails, buying 10 fuel-cell trains by 2027. And China's bullet trains have already shown how electric rail can replace planes on many routes.

The local press and officials are cheering the breakthrough. A senior official at the Ministry of Railways told Metro Rail Today, "This project represents not just a technological leap, but a historic shift in how we approach mobility–clean, modern, and entirely made in India."

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on X that the train would contribute to "a future-ready and sustainable India," adding that this train will "place India among the leaders in hydrogen-powered train technology," according to the Times of India.

