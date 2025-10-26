Officials roll out first-of-its-kind machine that could revolutionize farming: 'Practical application'

Japan has unveiled its hydrogen-powered, self-driving tractor. Developed by Kubota, the first-of-its-kind machine aims to revolutionize agriculture. The tractor promises to handle labor shortages and meet sustainable farming practices.

Interesting Engineering reported the tractor at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka.

Kubota recognizes that the agricultural sector faces significant challenges, including an aging workforce. Traditional farming also relies on dirty energy sources, contributing to planet-warming pollution.

The company's new tractor offers a dual solution to these problems.

It houses a 100-horsepower hydrogen fuel cell stack with no CO2 pollution. The output provides 12 hours of "uninterrupted operation per refueling," according to Interesting Engineering.

The tractor's true asset is its autonomous driving function. It is completely driverless within the range of a remote network. AI-powered cameras detect people or obstacles, so the tractor makes an automatic stop.

The unmanned tractor evolved from a 60-horsepower manned version in 2024. The latter performed farm tasks like plowing for four hours on a 10-minute refuel.

Both technologies use hydrogen fuel cells to create electricity with zero pollution. Hydrogen and oxygen combine to produce this sustainable energy. The process results in only two byproducts: water and heat.

Its advancements, high-durability platinum catalysts, and thinner membranes are boosting lifespan and efficiency.

Kubota's hydrogen-powered, self-driving tractor benefits farmers and the environment.

It supports the labor force while making farming more efficient and productive. Zero-emission operation reduces the environmental impact of agriculture and contributes to cleaner air. Daily living for farmers is easier, lowering operational costs and time in the field.

According to Interesting Engineering, it has more "power [and] uptime" than battery-electric tractors. The combination of autonomy and hydrogen power is helping farmers and the planet.

Isamu Kazama, a lead developer, said the tractor's "practical application" is under development. When it's available, tomorrow's farm fields can become efficient, eco-friendly, and tech-driven.

