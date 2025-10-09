Researchers make surprising discovery while studying different farming techniques: 'Makes a unique contribution'

Forget high-tech fixes; one of farming's best biodiversity tools might be as simple as cows on pasture.

Researchers at the University of Helsinki found that traditional grazing practices can strengthen ecosystems, all while keeping farms productive. The results are the latest step in the researchers' mission to protect biodiversity on farmland.

The project was inspired by growing concerns over insect population declines across European farmland. The declines can have serious ripple effects for soil health, nutrient cycling, and pollination.

Led by senior lecturer Dr. Iryna Herzon, the team set out to uncover practical solutions that farmers could adopt without sacrificing their livelihoods.

The research focused on over 40 dairy and beef cattle farms across southern Finland. The team found that low-intensity grazing, where smaller numbers of cattle rotate across wide pasture areas, boosted the diversity of insects essential to healthy farmland ecosystems. Compared to mown fields or intensive indoor housing, rotational grazing proved far better for sustaining insect life.

Supporting farms that embrace grazing practices can help protect pollinators and soil life. It also creates the conditions for more sustainable food systems, and projects like this also open the door for "less but better" animal production.

"Our study makes a unique contribution to the limited evidence regarding the ecological state of rotational grasslands and the biodiversity benefits of cattle grazing on modern dairy and beef farms," said Dr. Herzon.

So far, the researchers' work has shown that organic farms, when combined with low-intensity grazing, can achieve even higher levels of biodiversity. Their goal is to inform agricultural policy and encourage systems that reward biodiversity-friendly farming with fair pricing or public incentives.

As Dr. Herzon said: "Considering the large environmental impacts of animal production, the future of livestock farming must move towards producing less but better animal products. Sustainable grazing practices are a vital part of this transition."

