Scientists make cutting-edge breakthrough that could unlock future energy source: 'Will contribute to accelerating'

A major leap toward clean hydrogen production has arrived, and it runs on solar energy.

Scientists at the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials have developed a unique way to produce hydrogen fuel using only natural sunlight, reported Tech Xplore. The breakthrough is a refined process for creating high-efficiency photoelectrodes to make production nearly six times faster.

Typically, making these photoelectrodes, which help split water using sunlight, involves several time-consuming steps. But the KIMM team created a new solution using ingredients like acetylacetone and acetic acid that makes photoelectrode films that convert light into electricity in one step. This process saved time and materials; it allowed researchers to create larger photoelectrodes for more stable, stronger currents.

Hydrogen is one of the cleanest fuel sources, especially when combined with renewable energy like solar. It's commonly used in the production of fuel cells, which provide continuous power with a consistent fuel supply. When used in a fuel cell, hydrogen's only by-product is water vapor rather than polluting gases or compounds.

This new hydrogen technology simplifies hydrogen production, potentially speeding up access to a cleaner fuel source and cutting manufacturing costs. Those savings could translate into savings for utility providers and consumers. More affordable and scalable hydrogen production could make it easier for cities to use to power public transit systems, homes, and businesses.

That's why research teams like the one from KIMM and organizations are focusing on optimizing hydrogen energy production. One team studied how to replace expensive iridium used in hydrogen production with cost-effective manganese to increase affordability. Also, a United Kingdom-based company launched a hydrogen generation module that can produce over 1,000 pounds of hydrogen each day.

Making hydrogen fuel more mainstream allows more options for clean energy. That's a big step toward relying less on oil and gas — significant sources of methane pollution. Replacing these polluting fuels with cleaner hydrogen produced by sunlight, it's possible to limit the release of toxic compounds that can cause health problems and worsen climate change.

Though there's no set timeline for this technology to be more widely available, KIMM researchers are hopeful that their discovery could help scale hydrogen energy.

"We expect it will contribute to accelerating the transition to sustainable energy and the commercialization of green hydrogen production," said KIMM researcher Dr. Jihye Lee. The team has also filed for patents on their technology, according to Tech Xplore.

