Hybrid wave hits SUVs as Jeep revives Cherokee to extend gas mileage

"Something for that customer that cares about the environment."

SUV shoppers are getting more fuel-saving options, and that's especially welcome news in a corner of the market long associated with higher gas consumption and greater pollution.

As KABC reported, hybrid power is quickly shifting from a niche feature to a more common offering in larger family vehicles and off-road-focused models.

One of the biggest developments is Jeep's decision to revive the Cherokee model as a hybrid-only option, a major change for one of the brand's most recognizable nameplates. The hybrid Cherokee now starts at just under $37,000.

Meanwhile, automakers such as Hyundai and Subaru are also bringing hybrid technology to more of their popular SUV lineups. Hyundai has redesigned its 2026 Palisade to give the all-wheel-drive SUV 29 miles per gallon, nearly 50% better than the non-hybrid alternative. This Hyundai hybrid starts at $44,160.

Subaru is making its Forester SUV a hybrid, too. One Subaru employee explained to KABC that "lower emissions and better fuel economy is great from a practicality standpoint, and it obviously is something for that customer that cares about the environment."

Hybrids are gaining popularity across America due to their lower fuel costs, fewer stops at the pump, and less pollution coming out of tailpipes, all without the need to plug in. This shift could also help normalize cleaner technology for drivers who are not ready to make the jump to a fully electric SUV but still want to reduce their environmental impact.

Hybrids can appeal to buyers looking for a practical middle ground: a familiar driving experience, no reliance on charging infrastructure, and better efficiency than conventional gas vehicles.

These brands have made it clear that hybrid technology is no longer limited to compact commuter cars. It is becoming a real option in the SUV segment, where efficiency gains can have an especially large impact because these vehicles typically use more fuel to begin with.

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