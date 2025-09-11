Jeep unveils game-changing update for one of its most iconic models: 'We've taken things even further'

It will have all the latest tech bells and whistles.

Jeep is releasing a new hybrid version of its famous Cherokee model in 2026, the first update it has received in two years.

The latest SUV will feature an internal combustion engine, two electric motors, and a battery with a range of more than 500 miles and an estimated 37 miles per gallon, according to a report from Electrek.

It will have all the latest tech bells and whistles, including a smart control screen, LED headlights, a driving assistance system, and blind spot monitoring.

"When it first defined its category in 1974, the Jeep Cherokee stood out for its incredible size and spaciousness. Now, we've taken things even further, with a whopping 68.3 cubic feet with the second-row seats folded down while maintaining the boxy frame on which this legendary SUV's legacy was built," Jeep says on its website.

Although electric vehicles have been growing in popularity, the new Cherokee hybrid is coming when Jeep's parent company, Stellantis, is scaling back its production of EVs, according to a report by The Detroit News. This shift aligns with the pending end of the federal tax credit of $7,500 for EV owners, which will likely affect consumer demand.

Owning an EV is still a worthwhile investment because it saves you money on fuel and maintenance, as they don't require oil or fluid changes. They also have quieter engines and are better for the environment because they emit no tailpipe pollution.

However, EVs do create some pollution from charging and battery manufacturing, but this is far less damaging than what's being done by traditional gas cars. It takes 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels extracted from the Earth every year to power our cars.

To make your EV even more eco-friendly, consider installing solar panels in your home. Solar-powered charging can significantly increase the cost savings associated with EV ownership because it's less expensive than using public charging stations or relying on the grid.

Companies like EnergySage can help you get started in solar. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers, allowing you to save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.