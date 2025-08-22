Manufacturers unveil first-of-its-kind cargo ship that could revolutionize shipping industry: 'Powerful symbol'

The Blue Marlin is a new hybrid inland cargo vessel revolutionizing the shipping industry.

The ship, developed and launched by Dutch solar company Wattlab and German inland shipper HGK Shipping, debuted in July, according to Interesting Engineering. It is the first vessel to use solar energy to power both onboard and propulsion systems.

The Blue Marlin has 192 solar panels aboard that generate up to 37,500 kilowatt-hours per year. It will mostly carry cargo for Salzgitter AG, one of Europe's leading steel producers that operates in the northwest German canal network.

"Together, we are putting innovative ideas into practice: from emission-free solar technology and remote-controlled navigation of the ships to resource-saving propulsion systems in our fleet," Florian Bleikamp, HGK Dry Shipping managing director, told Interesting Engineering. "The 'Blue Marlin' is a powerful symbol of what industry and logistics can achieve together.

Shipping is a major source of air pollution and accounts for 3% of global carbon pollution, according to the European Federation for Transport and Environment. This means the industry contributes to the release of toxic chemicals into the atmosphere.

Not only do these toxins exacerbate extreme weather, which puts homeowners worldwide at risk, but they also hurt our health. One study found that air pollution could put people at higher risk of cognitive issues. Another found that the chemicals could impact your liver health, too.

Wattlab and HGK collaborated on the MS Helios, another solar-powered vessel, but it could only power low-voltage systems onboard. The launch of the Blue Marlin is a significant step forward in cargo ship technology.

The Blue Marlin's use of solar energy will significantly cut down the amount of pollution created during shipping. The boat is expected to cut 79,366 pounds of carbon dioxide pollution annually, according to Interesting Engineering.

While the Blue Marlin is the only vessel of its kind to launch so far, it represents a promising future for the shipping industry.

"With this innovative ship, we are continuing our endeavors to reduce CO2 emissions and improve the efficiency and resilience of our supply chains," Fabian Gerdes, Salzgitter Flachstahl's head of customer logistics, said in a press release obtained by Interesting Engineering.

