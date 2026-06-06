Hurricane season is here, and Texas residents are being urged to prepare

Families should gather supplies and think through what they would do if conditions change quickly.

Texas residents are being reminded that storm season is underway.

What's happening?

In a TikTok video posted May 22, reporter Robby Chavez (@robbyctv) urged viewers to not wait until the last minute, warning that hurricane season begins June 1 and that preparations are vital.

Chavez urged residents to stock a disaster kit and first-aid kit if they hadn't already.

He cautioned that strong systems, including hurricanes, are possible for the 2026 season, especially as concerns grow over a potential "super El Niño."

Chavez will track conditions in the Gulf of Mexico throughout the season and told viewers not to assume it is too early to get ready.

Why does it matter?

For many households, hurricane preparation is easy to put off until a storm is already in the forecast. But even weak tropical systems can disrupt daily life with flooding, power outages, road closures, and property damage.

Chavez noted that storms could bring needed rainfall to dry parts of Texas. That can help landscapes, agriculture, and water supplies, though he said the rain may arrive with strong wind and cause property damage. The same system that brings relief in one place can create major problems in another.

Preparing means families have gathered supplies, made communication plans, checked insurance information, and thought through what they would do if conditions change quickly. Waiting until watches and warnings are issued can mean long store lines, few essentials on shelves, and lots of stress.

What can I do?

One step Texans can take right now is to build or refresh an emergency kit. Supplies can include medications, flashlights, batteries, water, nonperishable food, chargers, and important documents.

It is also a good time to review household plans. People can decide where they would go if evacuation becomes necessary; how they would contact family members; and the steps they would take to protect pets, vehicles, and outdoor items.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.