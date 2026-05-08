2026 'Super El Niño' could be among most powerful on record, according to updated forecast

If current trends continue, the long-anticipated event may shift from forecast to reality in the months ahead.

A powerful climate pattern forming over the Pacific Ocean could soon develop into one of the strongest El Niño events ever recorded.

Updated forecasts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Europe's medium-range forecasting center, according to NBC News, suggest the odds of a "super El Niño" are rising in the months ahead.

If the event materializes and persists into 2027, experts warn it could intensify the planet's already elevated baseline warming and push global temperatures even higher.

El Niño refers to warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in parts of the Pacific, a naturally occurring climate phenomenon that can reshape weather patterns around the world.

What makes this forecast especially significant is its potential intensity. The European model suggests that temperatures in the central equatorial Pacific could rise by as much as 3 degrees Celsius (5.4 degrees Fahrenheit) above average by autumn, placing it among the strongest El Niño events ever observed.

A "super El Niño" is generally defined as Pacific Ocean temperatures at least 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above average.

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NOAA's latest outlook, released Monday, points to a broad warming trend already underway across the equatorial Pacific.

Scientists closely track these shifts because El Niño affects far more than ocean temperature. It can alter heat, rainfall, drought, and storm patterns across entire continents.

In the United States, that often translates into a highly variable and unpredictable weather year.

El Niño conditions typically suppress Atlantic hurricane activity by increasing upper-level winds that disrupt storm formation. At the same time, the western U.S. can experience above-average heat and humidity, while the southern states often see hotter, drier conditions.

Elsewhere, regions including parts of central and southern Asia and the Middle East may see heavier-than-normal rainfall.

These shifts drive cascading impacts. More extreme weather increases risks to health, water supplies, agriculture, and infrastructure while also contributing to rising food and insurance costs, economic disruption, and longer recovery times for affected communities.

Historically, strong El Niño events have had far-reaching consequences. NOAA noted that the 2015 El Niño contributed to severe drought in Ethiopia and triggered water rationing in Puerto Rico.

That same event also intensified tropical cyclone activity in the central Pacific, producing 16 storms that formed or passed through the region, including three Category 4 systems in late August alone.

For now, the signals are increasingly clear. NOAA reported that "near-to-above average" sea surface temperatures have "expanded across most of the equatorial Pacific Ocean" since mid-April.

If that trend continues, the long-anticipated super El Niño may shift from forecast to reality in the months ahead.

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