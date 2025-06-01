Expert debunks dangerous claim about deadly weather disasters: 'People's lives will continue to be in jeopardy'

Politician and political commentator Josh Lafazan (@joshua.lafazan) broke down the evidence surrounding rising global temperatures.

In a TikTok video, Lafazan presented a chart that showed how the ocean's increasing temperatures are resulting in more powerful storms. Titled "The Ocean Heat Fueling Hurricane Milton," the chart used Hurricane Milton as an example of how record-high ocean temperatures have devastating consequences.

"Looking at the chart below, show somebody who doesn't believe in climate change the facts and ask them to refute it. They're not able to do so," Lafazan said, adding that "facts are facts, and climate change is real."

In today's digital age, it can be especially challenging to sift through facts and fiction. Often, misinformation starts because someone glances over data and misinterprets the findings. As a result, it's important to take the time to review and understand the information you're looking at before jumping to conclusions.

As countries continue to rely on dirty energy sources, they emit harmful pollutants into the atmosphere that overheat the planet. That overheating has significant consequences. For example, heat waves are becoming more intense and frequent, making certain cities dangerous to live in, according to NASA.

However, one of the biggest consequences of rising global temperatures is more powerful and common storms. As ocean temperatures rise, hurricane season is extending, fueling extreme weather events. For residents living in vulnerable communities, more powerful storms mean more devastation and higher insurance rates, and Lafazan stated that "people's lives will continue to be in jeopardy."

Though Lafazan's video debunked myths, TikTokers still felt hopeless about the situation.

"You're trying to imply critical thinking to politicians, it doesn't work like that," one TikToker commented.

"Lol! I served in elected office for 12 years, I definitely agree with you — but I refuse to lose hope when it comes to protecting the planet," Lafazan responded.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.