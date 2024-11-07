Woman separates fact from fiction after debunking viral extreme weather conspiracy: 'You answered questions I didn't know I had'

  • Outdoors Outdoors

"It's important to understand the science behind these topics."

Weather modification has become a hot-button topic in light of extreme weather events, prompting one woman to provide a clarification.

TikToker Emily (@chronicallyemilly) recently posted a video to her page to respond to a commenter who felt that cloud seeding was responsible for the heavy downpour Dubai experienced in April. Around two years' worth of rain — measured at over 6 inches — inundated the city in the United Arab Emirates, destroying homes and businesses.

@chronicallyemilly Replying to @elizearly Let's clear up some confusion: Cloud seeding can help increase local rainfall but doesn't cause hurricanes or extreme weather. There's no technology to create or control storms—these are driven by natural climate processes. It's important to understand the science behind these topics and separate fact from fiction, especially with so much misinformation out there. 🌧️ #climateaction #specialinterest #climatechangeisreal #climatecrisis #cloudseeding #science #hurricanehelene #hurricaneseason #hurricanemilton #weathermanipulation ♬ original sound - Chronically Emily✨PMDD|AuDHD

"OK, everybody, say it with me: 'Climate change is real,'" Emily said before attributing powerful storms, sea level rise, and other chaotic weather patterns to anthropogenic activity. 

She laid out the history and science of cloud seeding, which began in the 1940s and uses silver iodide to bring water droplets together to form clouds and trigger rainfall. It's a process that is "very small scale [and] very localized" to help induce precipitation in areas affected by drought or snowfall at ski resorts. 

"However, cloud seeding does need very particular conditions to work, like a specific kind of preexisting cloud, and cloud seeding cannot influence or increase storms or their severity," Emily added, noting on screen that the natural forces behind storms are far too complex for current technology to replicate or control.

She then said that the powers that be in Dubai utilized the weather modification process but failed to account for the city's subpar drainage infrastructure, which exacerbated the flooding. 

However, several meteorologists and fact-checking websites have repeatedly questioned the use of cloud seeding in this instance, instead pointing to rising global temperatures driven by human pollution as the culprit. 

Nonetheless, Emily's overarching theme on weather manipulation remained on point.

"Cloud seeding can help increase local rainfall but doesn't cause hurricanes or extreme weather. There's no technology to create or control storms — these are driven by natural climate processes," she wrote in the caption of her video.

"It's important to understand the science behind these topics and separate fact from fiction, especially with so much misinformation out there."

She was unsurprisingly met with some hateful comments, but others expressed appreciation for her video.

"Thanks for this," one person wrote. "You answered questions I didn't know I had."

