Skeptic sparks debate with conspiracy theory about natural disasters: 'Think about the physics required'

No thanks to the changing climate, the planet has seen an increase in severe weather events and disruptions to historic weather patterns. Because of this, some people are looking for answers. That even includes possibly turning to conspiracy theories.

However, the Environmental Protection Agency has outlined the main cause of the recent increase in natural disasters. While fluctuations in Earth's climate have happened throughout history, scientists consider the period of average global temperature increase since the late 1800s to have been particularly dramatic.

Because of human activities, polluting gases have increased significantly within the last two centuries since the Industrial Revolution. This has generally correlated with the rise in temperatures and an uptick in the occurrence of severe weather events.

Ever since humans first learned about the science behind climate change, it seems like there have been a few skeptics who aren't as convinced. One skeptic took to the r/Conspiracy subreddit to pose a question regarding our ability to create storms.

In their post, the Redditor pointed to the recent disaster in North Carolina caused by Hurricane Helene. The storm brought record-breaking rainfall that led to devastating floods throughout the state. These events caught the eye of the original poster.

"After hurricane Helene destroyed western North Carolina, I saw a flurry of posts about patents the US govt has for technology to generate, increase and decrease intensity, and steer storms," the Redditor wrote in their post.

The original poster cited a video that claimed that Hurricane Helene was "steered" by advanced technology. They also included an image that displayed weather-controlling devices that have been patented in the last several decades.

Last September, the National Weather Service wrote that the storm was "steered north by an upper-level trough to the west and a high-pressure ridge over the Southeastern United States."

Another user focused on the logic of scientists being able to control the weather.

"Think about the physics required. Even if we can produce the amount of physical energy required we don't have a way to apply it, especially not in the vast area we would need to have a major effect," the commenter wrote. "We can nudge, not create."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.