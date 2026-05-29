'What the hell is this?' Gigantic spider spotted on wall leaves viewers baffled

"We call these ones wall puppies."

A Reddit video sparked arachnophobia among some viewers after a gigantic spider was filmed crawling along a wall inside a house.

The clip quickly drew 31,000 upvotes and over 1,300 comments, leaving plenty of users completely baffled.

(Click here to view footage if embed does not appear.)

The post started as a simple request for help. "Can any spider expert explain what the hell this is?" wrote the original poster.

The top commenter swiftly identified the spider as a large, yet harmless, huntsman spider.

"We call these ones wall puppies," one user said in response to the identification.

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Human development, landscaping, outdoor lighting, and habitat disruption often bring people and small animals into closer contact, making surprise encounters with spiders and other arachnids more common around homes, yards, and neighborhoods.

When that happens, misinformation can spread as quickly as fascination. A mystery spider may be treated as a threat when it could simply be stressed, displaced, or behaving naturally in an environment shaped by people.

Arachnids play an important role in local ecosystems, especially by helping control insect populations. Clear identification — and calm reactions — can help people avoid taking unnecessary action can even reduce toxic pesticide use.

If you come across an unfamiliar spider, the safest step is to keep your distance and observe rather than interfere.

A clear photo or short video, shared with a local extension office or arachnid expert, can be far more useful than trying to capture or kill the creature. This could also protect you from an expensive hospital visit, as venomous spiders do exist. Additionally, sealing entry points, reducing clutter near foundations, and being mindful of bright nighttime lighting can limit unwanted indoor encounters.

"I'm not a geography expert, but I know you're in Australia," said one commenter.

The OP jokingly responded, "[Of course] I am … only country with spiders from a horror movie."

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