Cringey video shows AI-powered robot dragged off stage amid 'Billie Jean' dance routine

A viral video from China is giving viewers secondhand embarrassment after a humanoid robot's "Billie Jean" dance routine ended with a hard fall — and an awkward drag off stage.

According to The Daily Mail, the video was filmed at an event hosted by Future Era, a robot store in Shenzhen, China, and shared on the social media platform X by Eren Chen (@ErenChenAI). In the footage, a humanoid robot begins dancing across the stage in front of a crowd and camera crew, only to stumble over a step mid-performance.

They had a chance to stop this when the robot almost fell.

Then it really Fell.

But the show must go on. pic.twitter.com/984uSr4qsd — Eren Chen (@ErenChenAI) May 19, 2026

The machine briefly recovers and gets through several additional moves before falling again in almost the same place. After the second fall, a human assistant walks onstage and pulls the motionless robot away as the music continues.

The clip quickly spread online, with viewers piling on. One commenter wrote: "No crowd reaction, anything. Just Billie Jean. Until its lifeless shell is shamefully dragged off. Purely amazing."

Still, some robotics fans pointed out that the performance was more technically impressive than it looked. The robot appears to be a Unitree G1, one of the humanoid machines promoted by Future Era; the store opened last year and lists day rentals at about $735 to $2940, per The Daily Mail.

While the video may seem like harmless internet comedy, it also highlights a growing tension around robotics: the gap between polished marketing and real-world reliability. As robots begin appearing at store openings, restaurants, schools, and promotional events, even minor failures can raise safety concerns.

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That is especially notable because the technology is no longer confined to labs. In China, humanoid robots are becoming more common as businesses test them for customer-facing roles and as the country leans more heavily on automation.

Future Era's business model shows how quickly the commercial robot market is moving. According to The Daily Mail, the store runs regular showcases, rents robots by the day, and says buyers can get one in under 10 days with optional custom changes.

That kind of access could create real benefits when robots are used in the right settings, especially for repetitive or hazardous work. Still, public-facing deployments need stronger safeguards, including trained human supervisors, clearer crowd buffers, emergency stop systems, and more transparency about what these machines can and cannot do.

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