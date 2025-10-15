Major company buys 10,000 Tesla robots in worrying sign for human workers: 'Really ambitious'

Elon Musk seems to have the confidence of both his board and the tech world back.

Pharmaceutical infrastructure company PharmAGRI recently announced its plans to use up to 10,000 Optimus third-generation humanoid robots by Tesla, according to EV. The company plans to deploy them across its farm operations, active pharmaceutical ingredient synthesis, and prescription drug manufacturing facilities.

Designed to meet Drug Enforcement Administration and Food and Drug Administration compliance requirements, these robots are expected to reduce reliance on undocumented labor while retraining programs aim to support workforce transition. They will also generate real-time audit reports on inventory and operating procedures.

As with anything involving robots replacing human jobs, the benefits and drawbacks are both self-evident — the main benefit being that robots can do the job efficiently, and the main drawback being that this essentially eliminates human jobs, primarily to reduce costs.

Nevertheless, these humanoid robots are part of a massive rebrand by Tesla and CEO Elon Musk, who has called the Optimus designs vital to the company's future. He said at the start of the year that the company would build at least 5,000 robots this year, though reporting has revealed a pace well below that projection, per The Information.

Despite a catastrophic first half of 2025 that featured boycotts, massive sales slumps, and increasing social stigma, Musk seems to have the confidence of both his board and the tech world back as a result of this pivot into robotics.

"Having him front and center at the company and delivering against really ambitious goals, to me, is great for him; it's great for the company, it's also great for shareholders," said Tesla board chair Robyn Denholm, per EV.

