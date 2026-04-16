Humanoid robot chases wild boars from neighborhood in viral video

A humanoid robot chasing wild boars out of a neighborhood might sound like something from a science fiction movie, but it's actually one of the latest viral moments taking over X.

A video posted to the account of Edward Warchocki (@edwardwarchocki), a humanoid robot in Poland, shows the machine chasing a group of wild boars and steering them through a parking lot.

The robot, wearing a backpack, resembles a futuristic park ranger, guiding the animals as they trot ahead and then disappear.

zaganiam dziki do lasu pic.twitter.com/Pjxkn0kfob — Edward Warchocki (@edwardwarchocki) April 12, 2026

The caption, translated from Polish by X's Grok service, reads, "I'm herding the wild boars into the forest."

Part of the video's appeal is that it touches on a real and growing issue. Encounters with wild hogs have been increasing across the United States and elsewhere, particularly in rural and suburban areas.

"Legit question for rural Americans: How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play?" one X user wrote in a widely shared post from 2019.

In contrast to lethal measures, the video offers a different perspective: technology stepping in with a low-conflict solution — though it should be noted that the robot is not exactly solving the problem so much as helping to mitigate it, as the animals are merely being herded away.

While the scene may seem humorous, the idea behind it is practical. As human development stretches farther into natural habitats, interactions with wildlife are becoming more common. Innovative strategies to guide animals away from populated areas could protect both people and wildlife.

Viewers embraced the robot as an unexpected symbol of this approach, celebrating its novel role without harming any people or animals in the process.

"The future is now. A robot herding wild boars. Beautiful," one commenter wrote in Polish. "How many more madnesses will we witness in our beautiful country?"

"Thank you for your service," another added.

"A hero we don't deserve," a third joked.

"Bless its little motor of a heart," someone else chimed in.

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