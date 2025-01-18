Scientists make disturbing new discovery while studying human urine samples: 'We urgently need to classify [this]'

This common item is responsible for 25% of all microplastic pollution — and it's worse than we thought.

What's happening?

A recent study found high levels of two potentially deadly chemicals in human urine.

The study sampled the urine of 150 people and had "detection frequencies between 60% and 100%" of chemical 6PPD and 6PPD-Q, which are rubber additives commonly used in tires.

The long-term effects of 6PPD in humans hasn't been extensively studied, but what's clear to researchers is that 6PPD's source — tire-based pollution — is a big problem.

It's not easy to be exact, but studies estimate that tires create anywhere from 10-28% of the world's microplastic pollution, according to National Geographic. These particles don't just disappear — they end up in our water, our soil, and our bodies.

Why are these findings important?

As tires degrade, microplastic "tire dust" and toxic chemicals are released into the air.

These tiny particles can easily invade waterways, with well-researched detrimental impacts on marine life. 6PPD specifically is known to quickly kill several types of fish, and the EPA recently suggested screening values to help protect salmon and other fish from tire pollution.

Its toxicity in fish is alarming, and the study's researchers believe "the potential human health risks posed by its long-term exposure require urgent attention."

What's being done about tire pollution?

Currently, tire pollution is lumped in with the rest of microplastics, and many don't realize tires are even a part of the problem. But as more studies reveal the harmful effects of tire pollution on our planet, our wildlife, and our bodies, change becomes more urgent.

Henry Obanya, a research student at the University of Portsmouth, said, "We urgently need to classify tyre particles as a unique pollution category. … This approach would drive more focused research that could inform policies specifically designed to mitigate tyre pollution."

