Homeowner shares head-turning infrared footage after testing out home appliance: 'Breaking the laws of thermodynamics'

"That's gotta be 100 degree, 120 degree air coming out of that thing."

A homeowner on TikTok used an infrared camera to provide a striking visual for the remarkable efficiency of an increasingly popular appliance.

The video, posted by John Saves Energy (@johnsavesenergy) and co-starring a handsome rough collie, takes the viewer through how the heat pump operates.

"It's cranking heat in the house even though it's freezing out here," he says in the opening shots of the home's exterior. He returns with an infrared camera so the viewer can see it in action. The close-up of the exhaust shows it's much colder, by around six degrees Celsius, than the ambient air. Conversely, the output of the heat pump is almost too hot to touch. "Absolutely amazing," John said.

Inside the garage, the video shows the other end of the process. "That's gotta be 100 degree, 120 degree air coming out of that thing," he added. The video shows that the beauty of a heat pump is in its simplicity; it doesn't create heat or cool a home by burning gas, it transfers heat between the home and outside air.





The process uses far less energy than a traditional HVAC system — up to 75% per the Department of Energy. Since heating and cooling are the biggest items on a utility bill, the efficiency isn't just good for the environment; it's good for your wallet, too.

Upgrading your HVAC is a major financial decision. Thankfully, TCD's HVAC Explorer can make the process of finding the right system a whole lot easier. There are still rebates and incentives up for grabs to lower the installation cost, which Palmetto can help you unlock. It's even possible to lease a system with no money down for as little as $99 a month.

Meanwhile, with soaring energy bills easily exceeding inflation and projected to surge by 80% in some parts of the country by mid-century, solar panels are a smart long-term bet to further reduce energy bills. TCD's Solar Explorer can help ensure you're getting the best deal on solar technology, potentially saving users up to $10,000. Additionally, Palmetto's Home App can help users access up to $5,000 in rewards to maximize their home's efficiency.

The video's comments were blown away by the demonstration.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

One viewer marveled, "Heat pumps are the closest thing to breaking the laws of thermodynamics I can think of. They are amazing."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.