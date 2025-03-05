Scientists make groundbreaking discovery about tiny but dangerous particles: 'This discovery is critical'

A revolutionary study using new research techniques and technology has begun interrogating how microplastics accumulate in coral reefs. It is a breakthrough in understanding how to protect vulnerable habitats from these small but very deadly pollutants.

What's happening?

Researchers at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada, have discovered that the mucus secreted by coral reefs has adhesive properties that can trap microplastics floating in the ocean. Through the use of nanotechnology, they ran unique experiments that simulated conditions in an actual coral reef, then conducted adhesion tests on both the artificial reef and a real one to identify the role of mucus in trapping the plastics.

"This discovery is critical because it helps us understand how microplastics attach to coral ecosystems, which is vital for developing effective removal strategies," said Dr. Boxin Zhao, a professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering and a member of the Waterloo Institute for Nanotechnology.

Why are microplastics dangerous?

You'd be forgiven for assuming microplastics are harmless. After all, they are defined by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as being fragments of plastic less than 5 millimeters in length. But they are extremely dangerous, in part because their size enables them to cause damage without anyone noticing.

Research into microplastics' impacts on the brain has produced results that scientists have called "a car crash in the blood vessels." They have been linked to liver diseases, inflamed digestive tracts, and potentially a variety of other ailments, all while traveling great distances at frighteningly quick speeds. At least one scientist has declared them a "global emergency."

The most unsettling part? You might expect microplastics to be concentrated in materials like plastic bottles and food packaging, but evidence suggests they also find their way into unexpected items, like synthetic clothing.

How can we avoid microplastics?

There is still much to be learned about microplastics. Some scientists have even questioned whether the research connecting them to disease is causation or just correlation. Additionally, their pervasiveness makes them impossible to avoid entirely. But there are small, achievable ways we can adapt in everyday life to hopefully minimize their presence.

First, regarding actual plastics, make sure you have a reusable water bottle instead of relying on disposable plastic ones. Along these lines, avoid microwaving plastic materials and cook with stainless steel instead of non-stick pans — the latter cooks food with plastic coatings.

As for clothes, simply avoiding fast fashion outlets, which often sell items with low-quality textiles, is an easy fix. Washing clothes less frequently and doing so on cold settings will also release fewer microfibers (drying them on a clothes hanger will help here too).

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







