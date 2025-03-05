  • Tech Tech

Scientists make groundbreaking discovery about tiny but dangerous particles: 'This discovery is critical'

At least one scientist has declared them a "global emergency."

by Mandela Namaste
At least one scientist has declared them a “global emergency.”

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

A revolutionary study using new research techniques and technology has begun interrogating how microplastics accumulate in coral reefs. It is a breakthrough in understanding how to protect vulnerable habitats from these small but very deadly pollutants.

What's happening?

Researchers at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada, have discovered that the mucus secreted by coral reefs has adhesive properties that can trap microplastics floating in the ocean. Through the use of nanotechnology, they ran unique experiments that simulated conditions in an actual coral reef, then conducted adhesion tests on both the artificial reef and a real one to identify the role of mucus in trapping the plastics.

"This discovery is critical because it helps us understand how microplastics attach to coral ecosystems, which is vital for developing effective removal strategies," said Dr. Boxin Zhao, a professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering and a member of the Waterloo Institute for Nanotechnology.

Do you think we use too much plastic in America?

Definitely 👍

Only some people 😅

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Why are microplastics dangerous?

You'd be forgiven for assuming microplastics are harmless. After all, they are defined by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as being fragments of plastic less than 5 millimeters in length. But they are extremely dangerous, in part because their size enables them to cause damage without anyone noticing.

Research into microplastics' impacts on the brain has produced results that scientists have called "a car crash in the blood vessels." They have been linked to liver diseases, inflamed digestive tracts, and potentially a variety of other ailments, all while traveling great distances at frighteningly quick speeds. At least one scientist has declared them a "global emergency."

The most unsettling part? You might expect microplastics to be concentrated in materials like plastic bottles and food packaging, but evidence suggests they also find their way into unexpected items, like synthetic clothing. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

How can we avoid microplastics?

There is still much to be learned about microplastics. Some scientists have even questioned whether the research connecting them to disease is causation or just correlation. Additionally, their pervasiveness makes them impossible to avoid entirely. But there are small, achievable ways we can adapt in everyday life to hopefully minimize their presence.

First, regarding actual plastics, make sure you have a reusable water bottle instead of relying on disposable plastic ones. Along these lines, avoid microwaving plastic materials and cook with stainless steel instead of non-stick pans — the latter cooks food with plastic coatings.

As for clothes, simply avoiding fast fashion outlets, which often sell items with low-quality textiles, is an easy fix. Washing clothes less frequently and doing so on cold settings will also release fewer microfibers (drying them on a clothes hanger will help here too).

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x