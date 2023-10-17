Honda launches mini EV project to transport patients at children’s hospitals across the US: ‘A labor of love’

Japanese automaker Honda has announced its smallest electric vehicle yet — a miniature toy car designed to transport patients around children’s hospitals in the United States.

Described as a “labor of love” by Hundy Liu, a Honda executive who is leading the project, Project Courage will see 60 of the miniature EVs — called Honda Shogos — manufactured and distributed to hospitals across the country.

The project is funded by Honda and its local dealer associations. It is being produced by Honda Performance Development in California “using race-winning technology” (although with a maximum speed of 1-5 miles per hour, the Shogo should not be competing in or winning many races).

The Honda Shogo can be operated via a simple stop-and-go mechanism. It can also be pushed by a nurse or caregiver with a rear handlebar equipped with an IV pole attachment.

While most EVs are made to replace heavily polluting gas-powered cars, it is nice to also see a version of one being made simply to bring joy to children in need of it. (Thankfully, drivable toy cars for children have never used gasoline.)

Photo Credit: Honda

“We’re incredibly excited to expand the program by partnering with our Honda dealer network to make a Shogo vehicle possible for more children’s hospitals nationwide and use the power of play and laughter to help ease the stress and anxiety of hospitalized children and their families,” Liu said.

“Joy is what helps [children] heal, especially during painful procedures or times when they may be scared,” Dr. Sandip Godambe, a children’s hospital chief medical officer interviewed in the video, said in a video released by Honda.

Everyone, it seems, is delighted by the Honda Shogo — from the children and their parents, to the medical professionals, to the Honda engineers who typically work on race cars but got the chance to use their skills on this project.

“Great idea,” wrote one Electrek commenter.

