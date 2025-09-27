Honda reveals new strategy that takes aim at Tesla: 'We're on track for deploying our technology'

Automaker Honda Motor Co. has agreed to a deal with Helm.ai to develop self-driving technologies for consumer vehicles, according to CBT News.

Helm.ai is a software startup that develops advanced driver assistance systems for motor vehicles to achieve Level 4 autonomous driving. Level 4 refers to vehicles that can operate in self-drive capabilities and be able to intervene in certain situations. Helm.ai uses artificial intelligence software and simulation models that train autonomous systems for real-world applications.

Honda hopes to use Helm.ai's software to enhance its Navigate on Autopilot platform, the company's version of self-driving capabilities that aims to rival Tesla. In the long run, Honda looks to have safe and affordable self-driving technologies that allow vehicles to assist with acceleration and steering throughout an entire journey.

Earlier in the year, Helm.ai, backed by Honda, unveiled Vision, a camera system that can interpret urban environments. Now, Honda will put this tech in its vehicles.

"We're on track for deploying our technology in production," Helm.ai CEO and founder Vladislav Voroninski previously said.

While autonomous vehicles are still in development and probably won't be in commercial use until 2030, the prospect of these self-driving cars is promising. Autonomous vehicles, which tend to be made with electric engines, generate less harmful emissions than traditional gas-powered cars. According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, self-driving cars could eliminate up to 25% of carbon dioxide pollution.

Self-driving cars can also eliminate traffic, which contributes to emissions and stressful situations for drivers. With shorter commutes and less stress, you can have more time for yourself. You'll also be able to save money on maintenance and fuel costs with an autonomous electric vehicle, as EVs save you up to $1,200 each year.

Other companies, including Waymo and General Motors, are investing in autonomous vehicles and researching their safety and affordability. This deal between Honda and Helm.ai can help push this technology to a commercial state.

"Industry collaboration will be critical to derisk investments and create the infrastructure needed to build, operate, and maintain autonomous vehicles at scale," the authors of a McKinsey study wrote.

Honda hopes to begin mass production of the system after 2027.

