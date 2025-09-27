  • Tech Tech

Honda reveals new strategy that takes aim at Tesla: 'We're on track for deploying our technology'

"Industry collaboration will be critical."

by Robert English
"Industry collaboration will be critical."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Automaker Honda Motor Co. has agreed to a deal with Helm.ai to develop self-driving technologies for consumer vehicles, according to CBT News.

Helm.ai is a software startup that develops advanced driver assistance systems for motor vehicles to achieve Level 4 autonomous driving. Level 4 refers to vehicles that can operate in self-drive capabilities and be able to intervene in certain situations. Helm.ai uses artificial intelligence software and simulation models that train autonomous systems for real-world applications.

Honda hopes to use Helm.ai's software to enhance its Navigate on Autopilot platform, the company's version of self-driving capabilities that aims to rival Tesla. In the long run, Honda looks to have safe and affordable self-driving technologies that allow vehicles to assist with acceleration and steering throughout an entire journey.

Earlier in the year, Helm.ai, backed by Honda, unveiled Vision, a camera system that can interpret urban environments. Now, Honda will put this tech in its vehicles.


In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year.

To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there.

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here.

"We're on track for deploying our technology in production," Helm.ai CEO and founder Vladislav Voroninski previously said.

While autonomous vehicles are still in development and probably won't be in commercial use until 2030, the prospect of these self-driving cars is promising. Autonomous vehicles, which tend to be made with electric engines, generate less harmful emissions than traditional gas-powered cars. According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, self-driving cars could eliminate up to 25% of carbon dioxide pollution. 

Self-driving cars can also eliminate traffic, which contributes to emissions and stressful situations for drivers. With shorter commutes and less stress, you can have more time for yourself. You'll also be able to save money on maintenance and fuel costs with an autonomous electric vehicle, as EVs save you up to $1,200 each year.

Other companies, including Waymo and General Motors, are investing in autonomous vehicles and researching their safety and affordability. This deal between Honda and Helm.ai can help push this technology to a commercial state. 

"Industry collaboration will be critical to derisk investments and create the infrastructure needed to build, operate, and maintain autonomous vehicles at scale," the authors of a McKinsey study wrote.

Honda hopes to begin mass production of the system after 2027.

Would you buy an EV if it only took you five minutes to charge?

Sign me up 👍

Depends on the cost 💰

No way 👎

I already have one 🔋

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x