Honda tests all-new electric semi with serious hauling capabilities — here's how it could impact the auto industry

"The partners we have at the table will help us maximize this opportunity."

by Elijah McKee
Photo Credit: Alabama Power

You know how semi trucks are used for things like carrying other cars on double-decker systems? They can handle extremely heavy loads — and now, Honda's can do it all with electricity.

The company's assembly plant in Lincoln, Alabama, is currently testing one of these electric workhorses, a Peterbilt 579EV. The massive semi truck — provided through a partnership with Alabama Power, Virginia Transportation Corp., and Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition, as well as the truck maker Peterbilt — is already busy out on the roads, Electrek reported.

The EV's main task is to bring ready-to-sell Honda cars to a nearby rail depot to be shipped out to dealers nationwide. It's capable of carrying 82,000 pounds at a time and covering 150 miles before needing a charge, with its specs making it ideal for these short, intense trips, according to Electrek.

The pilot project marks a major step forward for Honda and its partners in testing how to use EVs in a large company's fleet. Ultimately, a more widespread use of EVs over planet-polluting diesel vehicles could save the company serious money — savings that could then be passed along to consumers. 

Plus, electrifying Honda's transport vehicles would contribute to the company's effort to reduce its environmental impact by burning fewer gallons of polluting dirty fuel to run its operations. The partnership with Virginia Transport Corp. is a big piece of that effort, as VTC has helped Honda avoid using over 475,000 gallons of diesel just in 2023, Electrek explained. 

"We remain committed to delivering for our customers and the environment," said Leo Doire, owner and CEO of Virginia Transportation Corp, per Electrek. "Our new Peterbilt 579EV model will be tested to determine how well it performs against the high productivity demands of our operations."

"The partners we have at the table will help us maximize this opportunity and prepare to scale up if we get the results we are hoping for," he added.

"Another good start. More please," one commenter remarked.

