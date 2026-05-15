'Is [it] that good?': Homeowners offer reviews of Tesla's Powerwall

"Since Tesla entered the market, everyone else had to up their game."

Tesla's Powerwall 3 has been a dominant force in the home backup battery market for years, but some homeowners who have soured on the brand are looking for alternatives.

Luckily, battery technology is getting cheaper, and there are a plethora of options available.

In a thread on Reddit's r/SolarUK forum, one user asked whether the Tesla Powerwall 3 is "that good" after noticing that it appeared to be one of the most affordable ways to get a backup-ready setup.

The discussion quickly expanded into a broader conversation about what matters most when choosing a home battery, including price, backup performance, expandability, and software.

That debate is notable because home batteries are becoming a much bigger part of residential energy planning. As more households install solar panels, face rising electricity rates, and seek protection during outages, battery systems are no longer a niche upgrade.

Generac, a trusted brand known for its conventional backup generators, is even offering backup battery solutions to ensure homeowners have the most secure energy possible based on their home and budget.

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While some commenters noted that the Tesla Powerwall system is generally reliable, others raised concerns about the limited control they have over the system they own.

"I 'own' [a Powerwall 3] and have no/limited control over it," one said.

"I have two … and I completely agree with you," another replied.

These comments are a vital reminder that the most common options are not always the best. In fact, one commenter added that backup batteries have only gotten better in recent years, regardless of brand.

"Since Tesla entered the market everyone else had to up their game, this has resulted in a number of great products coming to market and the competition drives down prices for everyone," they wrote.

This is great news for homeowners, as a whole-home battery can keep essential appliances running during a blackout, help avoid peak electricity pricing, and even enable going entirely off-grid.

There are environmental benefits as well. When paired with rooftop solar, home batteries can increase self-consumption of renewable power and reduce the need to pull electricity from the grid during high-demand periods.

If these testimonials have you curious about a home battery backup, check out Generac. Its free tools can help you explore estimated costs, financing options, potential energy savings, and available incentives and tax credits for home battery systems.

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