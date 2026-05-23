Reddit users shut down claim that data centers prove solar 'doesn't work'

"A quick Google search would show you that many data centers are installing solar."

A Reddit poster who argued that data centers prove solar's cost advantages are overstated sparked backlash, with dozens of commenters rejecting their claims and criticizing what they saw as a misleading comparison.

The dispute, shared in r/solar, focused on this question: "If solar and batteries are so great and cheap, why aren't data centers using them?"

The poster claimed that solar advocates rely on "fake" math, arguing that power-hungry data centers reveal a flaw in common cost comparisons. The user said solar pricing does not properly account for the "massive amount of redundancy" needed to provide electricity around the clock, particularly during winter months with few daylight hours.

In a comment, they added: "My point is solar is not fit for purpose for the grid in general, like base load. That's why it doesn't work for these small grids (the data centers) and why it won't work for base load."

That argument did not gain much traction and drew many sharply critical comments. Several users said the comparison confused which technology is the best fit for energy-hungry data centers and discounted how renewables are shaping industry.

The argument discounted solar as a whole rather than treating it like one tool in a clean energy tool box.

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Commenters repeatedly pointed to scale. A home with rooftop solar panels and batteries has very different energy needs than an AI data center or hyperscale server campus.

Others disputed the post's premise directly, saying many data centers do use solar, batteries, or broader renewable energy mixes alongside other power sources.

"A quick Google search would show you that many data centers are installing solar," one user said.

The debate reflects a broader public conversation about how clean energy should be evaluated.

Commenters pushed back on the idea that data centers somehow disprove solar's value. And as battery technology continues to improve, more industries are pairing solar energy with battery storage systems that can supply power overnight — addressing one of the most common criticisms raised by the original poster.

A few others also pointed readers to real-world examples they said undercut the claim that data centers avoid solar altogether.

In fact, data from the Solar Energy Industries Association shows that 7 of the top 10 corporate solar buyers are tech and data companies. Solar has become one of the fastest and cheapest ways to add large-scale energy capacity, and companies ranging from OpenAI to Microsoft are investing in the technology.

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