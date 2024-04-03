Massive new power source grants Google data center incredible energy storage — here's how it will work

This system will play a key role in Google's plans to eliminate its carbon footprint by 2030.

What if we told you that every time you use Google — instead of a less Earth-conscious alternative — you could be helping create a cleaner, healthier future for our planet?

According to Electrek, that's the promise of an exciting new solar-powered battery system near Buckeye, Arizona. This groundbreaking clean energy development is tackling one of the biggest challenges we face in building a sustainable future: storing renewable energy for when we need it most.

Solar and wind power are amazing, but they only generate electricity when the sun shines or wind blows. That's where batteries come in, allowing us to save up that clean power for use at any time.

The new Sonoran Solar Energy Center, developed by Salt River Project and NextEra Energy Resources, pairs a massive 260-megawatt solar farm with an even more impressive one gigawatt-hour battery. Electrek noted that the center, combined with another 88-megawatt solar-and-storage facility in Arizona, could power 80,000 homes and store enough for up to four hours.

The $600 million project is a win-win, expected to create 500 construction jobs and $17.5 million in tax revenue over its lifetime, per Electrek. But arguably the biggest benefit of all is to our environment. By helping to power Google's new Arizona data center with clean energy 24/7, this solar battery system will play a key role in the company's plans to eliminate its carbon footprint by 2030.

Every Google search, YouTube video, or email you send requires electricity to power data centers around the world. Globally, Google used over 22 terawatt-hours of electricity in 2022 — more than many entire countries.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Finding ways to feed this huge appetite for energy with clean power is critical for protecting our communities and the planet from the worst impacts of atmospheric pollution.

Arizona's record-breaking battery is an exciting step in the right direction, showing what's possible when combining renewable energy with cutting-edge storage technology. As projects like this continue to prove their potential, the future looks brighter for everyone.

A clean energy transformation is within reach — and every time you use Google, you can feel good knowing you're helping to power it.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.