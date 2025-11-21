Experts warn residents at risk of grave threat 'eating you alive': 'They will literally get covered with them'

"It's not really an exaggeration."

A shelter for more than 1,000 homeless people will be built on land plagued by swarms of biting insects, reported The Salt Lake Tribune.

What's happening?

State officials revealed in September their intention to build a campus for 1,300 residents on a 16-acre parcel located at 2520 N. 2200 West in Salt Lake City. Wetlands near the Great Salt Lake produce massive mosquito populations each year, with the biting season now lasting beyond summer.

Mosquito abatement experts say the state has ignored their concerns. "From our perspective, we certainly have a lot of concerns in regards to protection of these individuals from mosquitoes and mosquito-borne diseases," said executive director Ary Faraji of the Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District.

Another factor is that mosquitoes that bite one person may take on a pathogen from that person and then spread it to another person, meaning the placement threatens disease spread beyond just the people experiencing homelessness who would stay on the campus.

Nichole Solt's home sits near the planned location. "It's not really an exaggeration that if we go out and we take our horses out and try to ride them in our back field, they will literally get covered with them all at one time," she said. "They do pretty much feel like they're eating you alive."

These pests transmit West Nile virus, endangering people and animals alike. A state spokesperson said the mosquito situation will be "something we will consider as we move forward with planning," though no discussions with abatement officials have occurred yet.

Why are mosquitoes concerning?

Rising global temperatures extend mosquito breeding seasons and help them survive in regions where freezing weather previously killed them. Longer activity periods create more opportunities for illness transmission.

Mosquitoes that spread West Nile virus gain additional months to feed on human blood, boosting infection chances. Homeless individuals face heightened danger because they stay outdoors longer with limited protective measures.

The abatement district spends roughly three hundred thousand dollars annually on mosquito management near the prison facility, expenses taxpayers cover through state reimbursements. Officials worry the homeless campus will create similar financial pressure.

What's being done about mosquito-borne diseases?

In areas with heavy mosquito presence, put on long pants and sleeves during dawn and dusk when biting peaks. Apply repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or lemon eucalyptus oil to skin that remains uncovered.

Dump out water that sits in containers around your property each week. Gutters, flowerpot bases, animal dishes, and similar objects become mosquito nurseries when rain collects in them.

Call your local mosquito or vector control office if you notice swarms of these insects. Staff can inspect for breeding areas and spray treatments to cut down numbers across the neighborhood.

Support funding for public health programs that track and control mosquitoes. Such services grow in value as rising temperatures give these insects longer seasons to multiply and spread disease.

