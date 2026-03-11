New survey dismantles common myth about cold weather HVAC issues — here's what 9 out of 10 respondents said

"Every winter we hear the same worry … and every winter the data tells a different story."

Heat pumps keep houses warm all winter long while saving homeowners money on their energy bills. This fact is especially evident when you buy a heat pump from a trusted brand like Mitsubishi and have it installed by an experienced professional.

That's also the verdict on modern heat pumps based on survey responses from homeowners in freezing winter temperatures.

As H&V News reported, Octopus Energy conducted a customer survey in the U.K., gathering data from 1,800 homes during a cold snap.

The respondents using heat pumps reported being more comfortable and saving more money than those with gas boilers. In fact, 85% of heat pump owners were satisfied with their systems' performance, compared to just 80% of gas boiler users.

This survey is significant because Octopus Energy conducted it between January 5 and January 8. This was a particularly cold period in the U.K., thereby dispelling the myth that heat pumps perform poorly in winter.

There was also a significant discrepancy between homeowners' cost satisfaction depending on whether they had a heat pump or a gas boiler. According to survey data, 66% of heat pump users were pleased with their costs, compared to only 43% of gas boiler users.

Overall, 89% of survey respondents were satisfied with their heat pumps during cold weather, but only 78% of gas boiler users expressed satisfaction in winter.

"Every winter we hear the same worry that heat pumps won't cope when temperatures drop — and every winter the data tells a different story," Rebecca Dibb-Simkin from Octopus Energy said, per H&V News.

"Customers with heat pumps are staying just as warm as those with gas boilers, and they're happier with the experience overall — especially when it comes to running costs, Dibb-Simkin added. "Modern heat pumps are built for British winters, cold snaps included."

Heat pumps have also delivered impressive performance in cold-climate regions like Canada and the Northeastern United States.

Wherever you live, choosing the right HVAC solution for your home is critical because heating and cooling account for a significant share of your energy bill. When you upgrade to an energy-efficient heat pump, you can save money on monthly costs and contribute less planet-heating pollution to the environment.

TCD partners like Mitsubishi can connect you with licensed professionals in its network to install a cost-effective HVAC system, such as a heat pump or mini-split.

To get a firsthand perspective, you can read real reviews from Octopus heat pump customers on social media.

"Freezing outside, but it was 24°C at my desk today," one LinkedIn user posted with a photo of their heat pump.

"Cold outside @OctopusEnergy but it's lovely and #cosyinside," someone else posted on X.

