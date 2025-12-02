Homeowner busts widespread HVAC myth after dealing with frigid Canadian cold front: 'Today was our first test'

Misconceptions about heat pumps persist, but this poster put the myth to bed once again.

A Canadian homeowner's HVAC upgrade passed the first test of the winter season with flying colors, busting a widely held myth about heat pumps and sparking an illuminating discussion.

"Today was our first test of the cold weather. Here in the Greater Vancouver area today we got as cold as -14'c (feels like -22c with the windchill) overnight and only back up to -10c this afternoon," the homeowner wrote in Reddit's r/heatpumps forum.

Upgrading to a heat pump is a surefire way to save money on utility bills and protect against rising energy costs, yet misconceptions persist that they don't hold up in the cold, even though frigid countries such as Norway (nearly half of which is in the Arctic) rely heavily on heat pumps.

"The house temps are holding up perfectly fine. This is unusually cold … so I'm reassured that the heat pump is keeping up nicely. What's the coldest outdoor temperature your heat pump has managed to keep your home comfortable at?" the poster wondered.

"Doing just fine at -26C [minus 14.8 degrees Fahrenheit]. Purring quietly outside. I think it could have gone colder," one commenter responded.

"With windchill -35F. I'm in central Maine," another shared. "No supplemental heat at all."

Another Redditor's experience highlighted how heat pumps also work in milder weather — though their comment may have sparked envy among others braving colder winters.

"Well, in Northern California my heat pump has only had to deal with 30F (-1C) at coldest," they said with a grin, to which someone good-naturedly replied: "Said in a supportive way."

