HVAC tech debunks common cold-weather myth after temperatures reach single digits: 'How in the world ...?'

It can be a daunting process to keep your home warm in the winter and save money. If you live in a cold climate, that electricity bill can be pretty scary come wintertime. Fortunately, there's a solution: heat pumps.

You may think that heat pumps are better for areas with milder weather, but as this HVAC expert explains, they can still keep your home warm in really cold temperatures. They shared a video on their HVAC On Air YouTube channel showing exactly how a heat pump works.

He opens the video saying, "How in the world does a heat pump in single-digit weather … produce heat and heat your home?"

He uses the ductless split system in his office as an example. The outdoor unit transfers the cold air out of the house and cools it. He uses a temperature gauge and holds it up to the coil. It is 10.4 degrees Fahrenheit. When he moves the sensor to the other side, you can see it quickly dropping to catch up with the temperature. It gets down to about four degrees Fahrenheit.





Next, the HVAC expert moves inside to check on the temperature the indoor unit is producing. The heat pump is taking the heat from the outside air and moving it inside. There is also a compressor providing the heat. He says, "We're getting some good leaving air temperatures in the low 90s, and you can see we've got about 64/63 degree entering return air temperature."

Because heat pumps work more efficiently than typical HVAC systems, one can save you money on your monthly energy bill. If you're ready to upgrade, here are some tools to help you get started.

If you aren't ready for an up-front investment, you can get a lease for as little as $99 a month from Palmetto's leasing program, which comes with 12 years of free maintenance. The Palmetto Home app can also provide $5,000 in rewards that you can use towards upgrades.

To lower your energy bills even more, think about pairing the heat pump with solar panels. TCD's Solar Explorer page is a great tool for finding a system that fits your budget and saves you up to $10,000 on installation.

