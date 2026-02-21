Homeowner shares head-turning photo of newly installed HVAC battling ice storm: 'This is the worst ... storm I've ever seen'

A homeowner shocked Reddit users in the r/heatpumps forum after sharing an image of their heat pump covered in ice. The original poster explained how they DIYed and installed a Mr. Cool Universal outside their home.

After an unusual ice storm hit their area, the OP's heat pump was put to the real test, facing what the OP called its "first real heating battle."

Photo Credit: Reddit



"We are in the northern portion of the Southeast and this is the worst ice storm I've seen," the OP wrote. "I went outside a little nervously this morning to check the unit and I couldn't be happier with its performance."

According to the OP, even though the unit was covered in ice, the regular defrosting was working perfectly, and the system was keeping their home warm. Heat pumps work in cold weather thanks to technological advances, and they remain one of the best ways to optimize your home's heating and cooling system.





Installing a heat pump for your home can not only save you nearly $1,000 each year on energy bills but also significantly decrease your household's environmental footprint.

Compared to gas boilers, heat pumps are 3 to 5 times more energy efficient, according to the International Energy Agency, so your home will minimize energy waste after switching to a heat pump. Here are more resources to help you get started on upgrades.

