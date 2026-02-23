Homeowner shares honest opinions after ditching electric stove for next-gen technology: 'I low-key kind of hated it'

A few weeks before the holidays, Aaron's (@cookwithyourbrain) oven door shattered — but he didn't let it get him down.

The former cook and caterer took the opportunity to give induction cooking a try, and he posted his first impressions on TikTok.

"I had a regular electric stove ever since we moved in here and I low-key kind of hated it," he explains in the video.

Once he started cooking with an induction model, it wasn't long before he was singing its praises.

"I think I might be a believer," he says, citing the stove's easy-to-clean surface, consistent heating, and powerful speed. He even ran a time trial to test it out and was able to boil five quarts of water in just two minutes and four seconds.

"That's insane," he notes. "Way faster than anything else."

Induction stoves use electromagnetism to apply heat directly to metal pots and pans, which is more efficient and cost-effective than a gas flame. Not to mention, gas stoves bring some toxic fumes into the home, so induction is also a safer option.

Aaron had to upgrade some of his kitchen equipment to work as best as possible with the new stove. He didn't love the hassle, but it wasn't the end of the world, he emphasizes.

You can get up to $840 off an induction model in some states, which can help offset any related costs. Plug-in induction burners are also available and are cheaper than a full range. If you rent or don't have the budget for a big kitchen change, a $50 induction cooktop can go a long way.

The community of home chefs on Aaron's page chimed in with more tips and tricks for cooking with induction.

"I switched … last year which has been great BUT I've noticed the heat settings need to vary by pan," one commenter advised.

"Thank you, I'll be paying attention to that from now on!" Aaron replied.

"When we upgrade it'll def be induction just for the consistency alone," someone else added.

"Another benefit: your kitchen will be much cooler/comfortable while cooking!!" a third commenter exclaimed.

