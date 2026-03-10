EV owner shares thorough review after hiring electrician for major garage upgrade: 'Wish everything in my life … was this painless'

Ever buy something new that needs batteries, but it doesn't come with any?

Adding that extra hurdle is what it can feel like if you make the switch to an electric vehicle but don't have a way to charge it at home. The good news is, getting that set up can be a pretty straightforward process.

One Redditor gave their seal of approval to Qmerit, a company that helps facilitate home charger installations. They walked through their experience in a post in r/BoltEV.

"Wish everything in my life, honestly, was this painless," they wrote.

The car they purchased was a new 2023 Chevy Bolt, and the automaker covered the cost of the home charger installation.

All the original poster had to do was send Qmerit some information, and two weeks later, electricians came and completed the job in just a few hours.

"No muss, no fuss," they later updated in the comments. "I now have a nice, pretty 240v 50A outlet."

Using a Level 2 charger like this one at home is cheaper and more convenient than relying on public stations, which are still catching up to demand.

Even better if you can get it set up for free — and Chevrolet is not the only company offering that kind of deal through Qmerit.

You just need to provide some basic details about your house and electrical panel to get started. From there, you'll be connected with an electrician in your area and a quote.

"I'm picking up my [Bolt EV] tomorrow, here in Canada. Hope they also use Qmerit here," one commenter wrote on the original post.

