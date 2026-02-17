  • Home Home

Driver reveals how he got a free home EV charger installed one month after buying a new car: '[It] is real'

The new charger's retail cost was over $1,300.

by Elijah McKee
One new EV owner shared a tale about how he got a Ford home charger installed quickly — and for free.

Photo Credit: iStock

Electric vehicle drivers can say goodbye to pumping gas, but they still have to charge up. 

One proud owner of a new EV told the tale of how he got a home charger installed quickly — and for free. 

The scoop

According to Phil Thach's (@PhilMakesVideos-r2v) post on YouTube, he bought an EV from Ford and the company said it would cover his home charger costs

"[The] Ford Power Promise is real," Phil happily reported. "Barely over a month later, I have a free level 2 charger installed in my garage."


To move the process along, he coordinated over the phone between the dealership, Ford, and his electrician. He also used Qmerit, a company that helps set people up with home chargers. 

Phil explained that his new charger's retail cost was over $1,300. That's a solid chunk of change to turn from an expense into savings. He'll already cut costs by charging at home instead of relying on public chargers. Getting the upfront investment covered was the cherry on top. 

How it's helping

Consumer-friendly programs like Ford's make it easier to make your next car an EV. Switching over means saving on gas every time you drive and avoiding some mechanic bills, since electric cars typically require less maintenance.

If you drive an EV but don't have a home charger yet, Qmerit can help you out. You can get a free estimate based on your living situation for a level 2 charger and get connected to a trusted electrician who will take care of the installation. 

For those ready for additional cost-cutting steps, pairing a home charging setup with solar panels is the move. Powering your home with solar energy is one of the best ways to get less expensive electricity, and that includes cheaper home charging. 

For more details on what it's like to go solar, check out TCD's Solar Explorer. The guide provides a hands-on service that walks you through the different options out there. It can even help you save up to $10,000 on installation costs by comparing quotes from trusted installers. 

What everyone's saying

Those who watched the video about Ford's home chargers were impressed. 

"Was it expensive to install?" one commenter asked. 

"Free," Phil reiterated. "Ford paid." 

"Qmerit has been amazing," someone else commented. "Can't wait to get our L2 charger installed." 

