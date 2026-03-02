This new DIY home backup tech is giving Tesla's Powerwall a run for its money: 'Firm believers that [these] will be inside everything'

"These moments remind us how fragile the system really is."

An engineer who helped develop the Tesla Powerwall is making noise with an alternative battery that matches its "smarts" but is far more convenient.

"We're firm believers that batteries will be inside everything," Pila CEO Cole Ashman said, per Canary Media.

As the outlet noted, Pila's Mesh Home Battery is poised to make sure energy storage is in more homes. It's a middle-ground option between wired-in larger packs, such as Powerwall, and portable units designed for emergencies.

While they are all intended to keep the lights on and even save ratepayers money, Mesh accomplishes the tasks by simply plugging into a standard wall outlet.

This eliminates the need for costly installations and makes Mesh perfect for homeowners or renters. The briefcase-sized pack charges from the grid or onsite solar, providing a safeguard against growing outage risks in both cases. When using home solar, the pack can also provide energy independence and reduce reliance on burning oil, coal, and gas for energy, which creates harmful air pollution.

Pila said that one pack is enough to ensure core appliances — fridges, sump pumps, and fish tanks among them — stay powered while plugged directly into the battery. The sleek packs can be stacked to provide coverage to as many of the home's electronics as needed.

They communicate wirelessly and can be managed by an app. The advanced communication ability makes Mesh units well-suited for use in virtual power plants, which allow batteries like Powerwall to sell excess energy back to the grid. The setup helps the utility and earns revenue for the battery owner. However, Pila's product still requires regulatory approval to participate in VPP, Ashman added in the Canary story.

"Having an unintelligent battery in everything might be good for backup, but it doesn't help solve broader problems in the home or for energy," he said.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

Ashman's contention that batteries will be inside more things is increasingly being proven correct. Electric vehicles are common, along with many everyday battery-powered devices. Induction stoves with a plug-in pack are also on the market.

For its part, Ashman also wants Mesh to be affordable. It costs $1,299, which is much lower than Powerwalls. CNET reported that Tesla's products cost between $8,400 and $14,400, depending on the type. Mesh can be reserved for $99, with shipments set for April.

The pack comes in several color options, and at 45 pounds, it can sit on a counter, atop a fridge, or be tucked behind a cabinet. But the aesthetics take a back seat to the practical application.

"When the power goes out, everything stops," Pila's team said on its website. "Food spoils. Work halts. Homes go dark. These moments remind us how fragile the system really is. We believe energy should be intelligent and quietly dependable … and give you confidence instead of anxiety."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.







