Startup sets out to revolutionize Americans' kitchens: 'Basically no one's doing it'

A Massachusetts Institute of Technology-educated entrepreneur has made a key kitchen upgrade a plug-and-cook reality.

Copper, founded by Sam Calisch, combines the latest battery tech with an induction kitchen range that requires only a standard wall outlet to operate, removing the sometimes complicated construction needed to convert from dirty gas, according to an MIT news release.

"We're making 'going electric' like an appliance swap instead of a construction project," Calisch said. "If you have a gas stove today, there is almost certainly an outlet within reach because the stove has an oven light, clock, or electric igniters. That's big if you're in a single-family home, but in apartments it's an existential factor. Rewiring a 100-unit apartment building is such an expensive proposition that basically no one's doing it."

Copper, which comes in a variety of colors and includes optional wood-grain knobs and handles, uses a lithium-iron phosphate, or LFP, battery. The Charlie model is the first of its kind and is priced at between $5,999 and $6,899, according to the company website.

LFP chemistry is billed as a cheaper, safer alternative to common packs. They are becoming the common choice for electric vehicles in China, the Washington Post reported.

The Copper battery helps its an amazing range provide unique benefits, including a contribution to a cleaner energy network. Copper piloted a program in California that feeds the grid with battery-stored energy from its home-based appliances, the release stated.

It's sort of like when excess electricity from home batteries, such as Tesla's Powerwalls, is sold back to the grid as part of virtual power plants.

"After these appliances are installed, they become a grid asset," Calisch said. "We can manage the fleet of batteries to help provide firm power and help grids deliver more clean electricity. We use that revenue, in turn, to further drive down the cost of electrification."

Induction ranges can boil water up to 40% faster than gas, according to Consumer Reports. The tech also doesn't emit vapors cited by numerous studies as being harmful inside homes. A Stanford research summary said that gas stoves emit unsafe levels of nitrogen dioxide, and experts suggested that they are only used with a vent hood.

The American Gas Association recommended proper ventilation, as well. But it refuted findings about "chronic hazards" from cooking with gas. For its part, the Government Accountability Office said that gas ranges contribute to indoor pollution that can pose health risks.

Induction cooking removes any doubt with modern efficiency, and now Copper has boosted the tech with battery power. The company already shipped about 1,000 units after raising $28 million. It has a deal with the New York City Housing Authority for 10,000 more stoves, according to the release.

It's all part of a new way to consider the purpose of modern household appliances.

"Appliances can help deploy batteries, and batteries help deploy appliances," Calisch said in the release. "Appliances can also drive down the installed cost of batteries."

