This briefcase-sized battery can power your fridge for 32 hours during a blackout

A single Mesh Home Battery can keep your lights on for 158 hours, a fridge cool for 32 hours, or charge a phone 113 times.

As energy prices soar and power outages continue to plague the U.S. grid, homeowners are searching for ways to protect their energy security now more than ever.

Luckily, one company is making backup energy more accessible through a new battery system designed for homeowners and renters alike.

Pila's Mesh Home Battery is a briefcase-sized device designed to tuck into small spaces, perhaps above your fridge or next to your desk.

Usually, homeowners looking to make their homes more energy independent had two choices: small batteries built for emergency situations or expensive whole-home options, such as the Tesla Powerwall.

While both of these options have their advantages, there was little in between — until now.

Tesla's Powerwall typically costs around $15,000 and requires professional installation. That price can be a major barrier for many homeowners and largely puts it out of reach for renters, who can't make major modifications to their living spaces.

This is where the Mesh Home Battery comes in. At $1,299, it is a fraction of the cost of a whole-home option and requires no professional installation.

Using the battery is simple. Just plug it into a standard 120-volt outlet to charge, then connect your essential appliances directly to the unit for when you need power.

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When the power goes out, whatever is plugged into the Pila battery stays on. For its size, it stores a surprising amount of energy.

A single Mesh Home Battery can keep your lights on for 158 hours, a fridge cool for 32 hours, or charge a phone 113 times.

While you only need one battery to get started, if you need more power, Pila's units seamlessly sync together to ensure your home appliances are ready for an outage.

With no complex installation required, the Pila system makes energy backup accessible for both homeowners and renters. Since it isn't permanently installed, you can take it with you if you move, unlike traditional whole-home battery systems.

Solar panel owners can benefit as well, since Pila's units can seamlessly store excess solar energy for use after the sun goes down.

If this high-tech upgrade sounds intriguing to you, a Mesh Home Battery can be reserved for $99, with shipping expected to start in the summer.

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