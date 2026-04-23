Startup develops small battery backup to keep refrigerators running during power outages

Many homeowners don't realize that electricity rates can vary depending on the time of day. [These] units can take advantage of this by charging when power is cheapest

Home batteries have surged in popularity as homeowners look to avoid high electricity rates and keep the power on during blackouts. However, options have largely been limited to small, short-term backup units or large whole-home systems like the Tesla Powerwall, leaving little middle ground. Now, startup Pila Energy is aiming to fill that gap with a new kind of battery backup.

According to a recent report from The Verge, Pila's Mesh Home Battery is a briefcase-sized unit designed to keep critical appliances alive during a blackout, while also reducing daily energy costs.

Where traditional power backups like the Tesla Powerwall require major rewiring and professional installers — costing as much as $16,000, according to Solar Reviews — a Pila unit is plug-and-play, meaning it can be plugged into a standard wall outlet — no complicated or expensive install required.

This feature also opens the door for renters who want to secure their home's energy but have little control over major renovations in their space.

Getting started with Pila is simple. Just plug it into a standard 120-volt outlet to begin charging, then connect your essential appliances directly to the unit. If the power goes out, Pila automatically kicks in to keep things running.

For its small size, Pila packs a surprising amount of energy. A single Mesh Battery has enough energy to power your fridge for 32 hours, your Wi-Fi for 132 hours, or even charge your phone 113 times.

And, for homeowners with solar, Pila is designed to work in sync with your system so you can power your home battery with essentially free energy from your panels.

Many homeowners don't realize that electricity rates can vary depending on the time of day. Pila's units can take advantage of this by charging when power is cheapest and using that stored energy when rates are higher, helping homeowners avoid peak pricing.

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With energy rates rising across the country and more U.S. homeowners feeling the pressure, any home upgrade that can curb skyrocketing utility costs is worth considering.

Pila's Mesh Home Battery is expected to ship later this year. Preorder requires a $99 down payment, and the final unit is expected to cost $1,299.

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