Unconventional 'Hobbitat' home with incredible design and energy-efficient features gets put on the market: 'The ideal buyer will appreciate the home's unique character'

You can't get much closer to nature than living underground while still having access to incredible views.

You'll feel like you're living in a modern version of The Hobbit movies when you step inside this luxurious yet cozy "Hobbitat" home nestled in the hillside in Asheville, North Carolina.

The sleek, earth-sheltered home was built in 1978 with sustainability in mind. It features eco-friendly elements such as glass walls, a 48-foot skylight spanning the entire interior, and a solar attic to flood the home with natural light, as real estate website Realtor.com reported.

The main selling point of the unique mountain dwelling is the fact that it's mostly underground except for a small outdoor patio. This unconventional design boosts the home's energy efficiency since the earth provides natural insulation, which reduces the need for air conditioning and heating.

"The home's midcentury modern vibe is accentuated with earthy, sophisticated elements," listing agent Dave Cash told Realtor.com. "Its energy-efficient block construction naturally regulates temperature, keeping the space cool in summer and warm in winter. It is very energy efficient."

Two hundred tons of fluted concrete walls reinforced with steel ensure the home can withstand the weight of the earth and help it absorb even more solar energy.

Dubbed "The Remington" after the original owners, Dr. and Mrs. Lloyd Remington, the 1,634-square-foot, two-bedroom Hobbit-inspired home has since been remodeled to give it a more contemporary feel while retaining its midcentury-modern style.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

According to Realtor.com, the home first went on the market in June for a cool $1.7 million and was recently discounted to $1.6 million. That may seem steep, but considering that you'll save big on electric bills each month because of the passive heating and cooling features, it might be worth the investment.

Plus, you can't get much closer to nature than living underground while still having access to incredible views. The home seems like a private mountain retreat, complete with a secluded patio and surrounded by forests. However, it's still close enough to downtown and nearby hiking trails to avoid feeling too isolated, making it the best of both worlds.

"The ideal buyer will appreciate the home's unique character and prime location," Cash told Realtor.com. "It's perfect for those who enjoy entertaining and want to be close to everything Asheville has to offer."

Passive homes like The Remington are gaining traction worldwide as people seek to live more harmoniously with nature while saving money on bills. Many of these homes feature energy-efficient elements such as solar panels, heat pumps, extra insulation, and advanced ventilation systems to reduce energy use.

Net-zero homes are more economical and provide an extra layer of protection against extreme weather driven by rising temperatures as well.

Plus, the benefits of living in an eco-friendly home extend far beyond your four walls. Generating energy from non-polluting sources helps cool the planet and makes the air healthier to breathe, so everyone around you will feel the difference.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.