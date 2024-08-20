Expert architects transform 80-year-old bungalow into remarkable passive home: 'It's as green as green building gets'

Two architects in Sacramento have converted an 82-year-old bungalow into the area's first energy-efficient passive home, potentially setting a precedent for sustainable living in the city.

As the Sacramento Observer reported, the project aimed to tackle two major issues: provide a larger living space for the family since they'd outgrown the home, and safeguard them from environmental hazards such as heatwaves, cold snaps, wildfire smoke, and pollen — all of which are becoming more of a threat as the world warms.

Sacramento-based architect Bronwyn Barry, founder of residential design firm Passive House BB, and Andrew Turner, CEO of GoodSpace High Performance Builders, decided they were up for the challenge.

The two certified Passive House pros have been working on the home renovation for the past year, making sure it's comfortable and up to code for the homeowners. Passive homes are designed to be well-insulated, airtight structures that use natural sources such as sunlight and shade to provide heating and cooling.

The result? Lower energy bills, better indoor air quality, and more comfort. According to the Passive House Institute, these homes can provide energy savings of up to 90% compared to traditional homes.

Turner told the Observer that homes must adhere to a rigorous set of standards to obtain Passive House certification. They must be well-sealed, have high-performance doors and windows, provide continuous insulation, and incorporate measures to control mold and mildew.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Both builders have incorporated as many green elements as possible into the bungalow to make it eco-friendly while retaining its quaint architectural style.

The home includes triple-pane windows, sheep's wool and hemp board for insulation, a mechanical ventilation system to continuously circulate and filter the air, rooftop solar panels and battery storage, and electric vehicle charging.

As the Observer put it, "It's as green as green building gets."

Not only will the climate-friendly construction reduce the homeowners' energy bills and use while providing a clean, healthy place to live, but it's also a huge win for the planet.

Since passive homes are powered by abundant, clean energy sources, they produce much less heat-trapping pollution than standard homes and can provide an extra layer of protection from extreme weather events induced by rising global temperatures.

The Sacramento home will feature two stories, four bedrooms, and three baths and is expected to be ready for the owners to move back in within the next several months, per the Observer.

"It's a high-quality, comfortable place to live. There are health aspects connected to living in a space that stays an even temperature and provides continuous fresh, filtered air," Barry told the outlet about the benefits of passive homes.

Many developers seem to agree with that sentiment, as passive homes are being built at a record pace from Texas to Australia. With these exciting developments, the future looks greener than ever.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.