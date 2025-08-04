Traveler in disbelief after riding levitating train capable of mind-blowing speeds: 'Just amazing'

Most people who live in the United States think of trains as antiquated, slow forms of transportation that often run late, and that's if they think of them at all. Around the world, though, trains are some of the best transport options available.

One TikToker, Muhaitheofficial (@muhaitheofficial), posted a video of their train ride in China. They covered about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) in eight minutes. That train was going over 300 kilometers per hour. It's known as a bullet train, and they are relatively common in China.

According to the Environmental and Energy Study Institute, high-speed trains like this one started in Japan but have now become more common throughout Asia and much of Western Europe, too. In areas where it is popular, accessible, and easy to use, it has reduced the number of cars on the road, lowering our dependence on dirty fuels like oil and gas. In fact, it's four times more energy-efficient than driving the same distance and nine times more efficient than flying in an airplane.

The New York Times reported that there are several high-speed rail projects trying to move forward in the United States. While none of them have gotten a lot of traction yet, that might be something that will change soon.

In the meantime, you can always look into the public transportation options that are available in your area. If there's a high-speed rail project in your area, you can advocate for it, too.

Other people on TikTok seemed as excited about the train as the original poster. "Nothing like this in the U.S. Why?" one said. "High speed rail is very, very innovative!" another exclaimed. "Clean and beautiful interior...just amazing how China has moved forward in transportation. As a Westerner it's very embarrassing," someone else shared.

